GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Results: Metro: Last Light
Our last game benchmark is Metro: Last Light. We're running at 1920x1080 using the DirectX 11 code path and the Medium quality preset.
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti ties the Radeon R7 260X in average frame rate, but manages a slightly better minimum.
Measured frame time variance is low across the board, though, as we've mentioned previously, hiccups do register on a number of cards from both vendors.
I'm pretty sure you meant to type "video cards" on page one there. Cheers.
Don't take this as fact, but the drivers look newer for the Zotac card than the others, possibly just a bug with the older drivers? The cards are advertised as having 640 shaders anyway.
Also weird, the GPU-Z screenshot is taken with Windows 8, whereas the Gigabyte and MSI cards are on Windows 7. The mystery continues...