GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Results: Metro: Last Light

Our last game benchmark is Metro: Last Light. We're running at 1920x1080 using the DirectX 11 code path and the Medium quality preset.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti ties the Radeon R7 260X in average frame rate, but manages a slightly better minimum.

Measured frame time variance is low across the board, though, as we've mentioned previously, hiccups do register on a number of cards from both vendors.