GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Professional Applications

AutoCAD 2013: 2D Performance DirectX (Cadalyst)

Although our comparison cards finish close to each other, the Maxwell-based board has a slight lead. Once again, this shows that 2D functions don't access hardware directly anymore (besides blitting and stretching), creating a bottleneck dependent on the rest of the platform. Still, there's more than enough performance for every use case.

AutoCAD 2013: 2D Performance DirectX (Cadalyst)

The GeForce GTX 750 Ti's performance in the Cadalyst suite's 3D component is interesting. Improved single-precision compute performance is evident. After all, DirectX uses SP nearly exclusively in its libraries, and all vertices and their transformations profit heavily in this simple 3D presentation.

Autodesk Inventor 2013: DirectX

We're using our 1000-cube extreme workload again. Contrary to what we saw in Cadalyst, the GeForce GTX 750 Ti falls in where we'd expect it to, based on the board's market position.

Maya 2013: OpenGL

Finally, we have a benchmark that reflects OpenGL performance, but is also computationally intense and memory dependent. The fact that theoretical performance isn't indicative of real-world behavior, and that less powerful cards often achieve better results is particularly interesting.