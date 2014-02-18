GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Gigabyte GTX 750 Ti Windforce OC
In addition to the MSI card, we also received Gigabyte's GTX 750 Ti Windforce OC just before publication. The company similarly leans on Nvidia's reference PCB. However, it also exploits the solder points for a six-pin auxiliary power connector, yielding potentially better overclocking headroom.
Dimensions, Weight, And Connectors
The dimensions we measure almost never match the figures you get from manufacturer specifications, which is why we present our own data using the distances shown in the following image.
|Auxiliary Power Connector
|1 x Six-pin
|Connectors
|1 x DVI-D (Dual-link)1 x DVI-I2 x HDMI
|Form Factor
|Dual-slot
|Pros
|+ Cool+ Quiet+ Compact
|Cons
|- Relatively tall (one heat pipe)
|Measurements
|Length LHeight HDepth D1Depth D2191 mm118 mm36 mm3 mm
|Weight
|418 g
As usual, GPU-Z provides us an overview of the card's specifications:
I'm pretty sure you meant to type "video cards" on page one there. Cheers.
Don't take this as fact, but the drivers look newer for the Zotac card than the others, possibly just a bug with the older drivers? The cards are advertised as having 640 shaders anyway.
Also weird, the GPU-Z screenshot is taken with Windows 8, whereas the Gigabyte and MSI cards are on Windows 7. The mystery continues...