GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Gigabyte GTX 750 Ti Windforce OC

In addition to the MSI card, we also received Gigabyte's GTX 750 Ti Windforce OC just before publication. The company similarly leans on Nvidia's reference PCB. However, it also exploits the solder points for a six-pin auxiliary power connector, yielding potentially better overclocking headroom.

Dimensions, Weight, And Connectors

The dimensions we measure almost never match the figures you get from manufacturer specifications, which is why we present our own data using the distances shown in the following image.

Auxiliary Power Connector 1 x Six-pin Connectors 1 x DVI-D (Dual-link)1 x DVI-I2 x HDMI Form Factor Dual-slot Pros + Cool+ Quiet+ Compact Cons - Relatively tall (one heat pipe) Measurements Length LHeight HDepth D1Depth D2191 mm118 mm36 mm3 mm Weight 418 g

As usual, GPU-Z provides us an overview of the card's specifications:

Front and Back View

Side Views