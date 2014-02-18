GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Test Setup And Benchmarks

We tested all of the cards in today's story with each company's latest beta drivers: Catalyst 14.1 beta 6 from AMD and 334.67 beta from Nvidia, however the new GeForce GTX 750 Ti required a special 334.69 beta driver. We used medium- to high-detail settings at 1920x1080 to give the GeForce GTX 750 Ti and its competition a realistic workload, which should strike a good balance between image quality and performance for this class of card.

Test System CPU Intel Core i5-2550K (Sandy Bridge), Overclocked to 4.2 GHz @ 1.3 V Motherboard Asus P8Z77-V LX. LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77M Networking On-Board Gigabit LAN controller Memory Corsair Performance Memory, 4 x 4 GB, 1866 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-24-1T Graphics Sapphire Radeon R7 260X1100 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5 at 1625 MHz (6500 MT/s)XFX Radeon HD 7850860 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1200 MHz (4800 MT/s)Sapphire Radeon R7 265925 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5 at 1400 MHz (5600 MT/s)Reference Radeon R9 270925 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5 at 1400 MHz (5600 MT/s)Reference GeForce GTX 650 Ti925 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 1350 MHz (5400 MT/s)Reference GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost980/1033 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5 at 1502 MHz (6008 MT/s)Reference GeForce GTX 660980/1033 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5 at 1502 MHz (6008 MT/s)Reference GeForce GTX 750 Ti1020/1085 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5 at 1350 MHz (5400 MT/s) Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro, 256 GB SSD, SATA 6Gb/s Power XFX PRO850W, ATX12V, EPS12V Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 14.1 Beta 6, Nvidia GeForce 334.67 BetaNvidia GeForce 334.69 Beta for GeForce GTX 750 Ti

We've almost completely eliminated mechanical storage in the lab, and instead lean on solid-state drives to alleviate I/O-related bottlenecks. Samsung sent all of our offices 256 GB 840 Pros, so we standardize on these exceptional SSDs.

Naturally, discrete graphics cards require a substantial amount of stable power, so XFX sent along its PRO850W 80 PLUS Bronze-certified power supply. This modular PSU employs a single +12 V rail rated for 70 A. XFX claims that this unit provides 850 W of continuous power (not peak) at 50 degrees Celsius (a higher temperature than you'll find inside most enclosures).