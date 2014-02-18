GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Results: Arma 3

We begin with Arma 3, a game that plays more like a military simulation than a first-person shooter. Regardless of the title's realism (or perhaps because of it), it tends to tax modern graphics hardware with cutting-edge features.

The GeForce GTX 750 Ti is significantly faster than AMD's Radeon R7 260X, but slower than the GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost and Radeon R7 265. Nvidia's first Maxwell-based card fares well using the High detail setting with 4x MSAA enabled at 1920x1080. Its frame rate stays above 36 FPS through our benchmark.

We encounter moderate frame time variance spikes from a number of different cards in Arma 3, though they don't have a detrimental impact on the game's playability. Curiously, the Radeon R7 265 demonstrates higher variance than the competition, despite its strong frame rate. This finding was confirmed across multiple runs.