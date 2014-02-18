GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Results: Battlefield 4

The move to Battlefield 4 allows us to choose the Ultra preset, though we drop MSAA to 2x and ambient occlusion to the SSAO setting at 1920x1080.

The GeForce GTX 750 Ti is certainly playable, although its frame rate does dip below 30 FPS on a couple of occasions. Nevertheless, it comes within striking distance of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost.

Three cards suffer from frame time variance spikes at these detail settings, and the GeForce GTX 750 Ti is one of them. The other two are AMD's Radeon R7 260X and HD 7850, both of which have 1 GB of graphics memory.