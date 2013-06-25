GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Results: Borderlands 2

We learned long ago that Borderlands 2 is largely processor-bound, particularly backed by a relatively modern GPU. Cranked up as high as its details will go, we’re still averaging more than 90 FPS on GeForce GTX 660 at 1920x1080.

Our manual run through results in some variation between cards. Overall, though, you won’t see performance under 60 FPS.

Despite those big frame rate numbers, Borderlands hits us with the highest variance figures seen thus far. But a worst-case 95th percentile measurement of 1.35 ms is hardly concerning. The take-away is that frames are delivered in a very consistent basis when you compare one to the next, even if the frame rate itself ranges nearly 100 FPS.