GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

CUDA Performance

CUDA and Rendering

CUDA is a proprietary Nvidia-only API, forcing our AMD cards to sit the next few bouts out. Interestingly, the GeForce GTX 760 falls right between the GeForce GTX 670 and GTX 660 Ti. That’s not bad, per se. Compared to the GK110-based boards, starting with the GeForce GTX 780, they can’t really compete, though. The smaller Kepler-based cards’ simply lack the compute muscle for more complex math.

Synthetics: Fluidmark

While the older GeForce GTX 660 Ti leads the 670 just slightly, both cards yield to the GeForce GTX 760. Meanwhile, the Titan is obviously still plagued by driver woes, even in driver version 320.18.