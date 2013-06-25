GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

CUDA Performance
CUDA and Rendering
CUDA is a proprietary Nvidia-only API, forcing our AMD cards to sit the next few bouts out. Interestingly, the GeForce GTX 760 falls right between the GeForce GTX 670 and GTX 660 Ti. That’s not bad, per se. Compared to the GK110-based boards, starting with the GeForce GTX 780, they can’t really compete, though. The smaller Kepler-based cards’ simply lack the compute muscle for more complex math.
Synthetics: Fluidmark
While the older GeForce GTX 660 Ti leads the 670 just slightly, both cards yield to the GeForce GTX 760. Meanwhile, the Titan is obviously still plagued by driver woes, even in driver version 320.18.
Re-read the conclusion in question below. He doesn't say it is faster, he says this card will replace Don's recommendation for best $250 card and displace the 7950 Boost. ie. Don won't be recommending a $300 card that trades blows or barely beats a $250 card. If both were to end up $250, things change.
quote - "A quick reference to Best Graphics Cards For The Money: June 2013 shows that Don is currently recommending the Tahiti-based Radeon HD 7870 for $250. With almost certainty, the GeForce GTX 760 will take that honor next month, displacing the Radeon HD 7950 with Boost at $300 in the process."
My only gripe with the 760 is the misuse of a model number which allows one to
infer it should be quicker than older cards with 'lesser' names (660, etc.) when
infact it's often slower. I really wish NVIDIA would stop releasing products that
exhibit such enormous performance overlap. Given the evolutionary nature of
GPUs, and the time that has passed since the 600s launched, one might
reasonably expect a 760 to beat the 670 too, but it never does. To me, the
price drop is the only thing it has going for it. The endless meddling with shader
numbers, clocks, bus width, etc., creates an utter muddle of performance
response depending on the game. One really has to judge based on the
individual game rather than any general product description or spec summary.
I just hope Skyrim players with 660s don't upgrade on the assumption newer
model names mean better performance, but I expect some will.
Ian.
Amazing performance at 250$. The 265bit memory interface does wonders for GK104.
Now I am wondering if there will even be a GTX760ti, while there is a large enough gap in the product stack, I have a feeling there is a chance there may not be a "ti" version.
Anyone know more?