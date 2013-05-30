The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: Far Cry 3
A larger than 10% advantage over two GeForce GTX 680s puts the 770s up above 60 FPS on average. A couple of Titans push higher than 70 FPS, but then you’re looking at a $2,000 investment.
The red line occupies its own little space ahead of the GTX 680s/690 and behind two GeForce GTX 780s in SLI.
GeForce GTX 770s average less than 1 ms in our frame time variance measurement, even if the 99th percentile jumps up over 5 ms.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3