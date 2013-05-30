The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Again, a platform limitation prevents any of these dual-GPU setups from dominating the others.
This chart’s scale starts at 70 FPS so that we can capture the minimum and maximum within the space we’re working with. But if you zoom all the way out, these lines are right on top of each other, making the bottleneck blatantly obvious.
This is crazy—even though all of these solutions serve us such similar performance numbers, the variance in frame time is quite a bit different, particularly when we isolate the worst-case results.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3