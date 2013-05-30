The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Gigabyte GTX 770 OC Windforce

We’re happy to see that Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 770 OC Windforce (GV-N770OC-2GD) remains a dual-slot card, qualifying for duty in an SLI setup, even in cramped quarters. The cooling fins are oriented vertically though, so the majority of warm exhaust air is expelled upward. The rest gets blown on to the mainboard from where the card’s own fans draw it back in.

Technical Specifications And Dimensions GPU Clock 1,135 MHz Boost (according to BIOS) 1,189 MHz Actual Boost Under Load 1,254.4 MHz Height 125 mm / 4.92 inches Length 282 mm / 11.1 inches Width (Cooler Side) 36 mm / 1.41 inches (<= dual slot) Width (PCB side) 4 mm / 0.16 inches (no back plate, frame only) max. Weight 982 g / 34.6 ounces Fans 3 x 75 mm / 2.95 inches (fan diameter)

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Let’s begin our tour of this card with its new Windforce cooler and familiar 75 mm fans. It’s been fundamentally reworked compared to its predecessor. For example, Gigabyte replaced the previous incarnation's plastic shroud with one made of metal, and the cooling fins are now spaced further apart, enabling more evenly distributed airflow combined with lower operating noise.

The top of the card sports an eight- and six-pin PCIe power connector, as well as two connectors for SLI bridges.

Heat is dissipated through a bifid cooler with the help of six heat pipes (2 x 8mm and 4 x 6 mm) made of a new composite material. RAM and VRM modules receive their own heat sinks, which are also connected to the big cooler.

Connectivity options mirror those of the reference card, including two dual-link DVI connectors, HDMI, and a DisplayPort output.