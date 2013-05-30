The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Palit GTX 770 OC Jetstream

Weighing in at 854 grams (30.12 ounces), this card is a lightweight compared to its competition.

Technical Specifications And Dimensions GPU Clock 1,150 MHz Boost (according to BIOS) 1,202 MHz Actual Boost Under Load 1,241.2 MHz Height 132 mm / 5.2 inches Length 294 mm / 11.57 inches Width (Cooler Side) 49 mm / 1.93 inches (<= dual slot) Width (PCB side) 4 mm / 0.16 inches (no back plate) max. Weight 854 g Fans 1 x 92 mm, 2 x 80 mm

The cooler shroud is made entirely of plastic, which contributes to the cards lower weight. Two metal decals suggest higher-quality materials, though. The fan design carries over from previous Jetstream cards. A big 92 mm fan sits in the middle, flanked by two 80 mm blowers that are bigger than any on the Gigabyte card.

Palit equips the Jetstream with one eight- and one six-pin power connector. The gap between the two indicates the company may originally have had other plans.

Two 8 mm and three 6 mm nickel-plated pipes made of sintered material draw heat away from the GPU and into the bifid sink. RAM and VRMs receive their own cooling courtesy of a massive frame that gets sufficient air flow and helps stabilize the PCB.

Palit‘s GTX 770 OC Jetstream also carries the same complement of connectors as Nvidia’s reference card.