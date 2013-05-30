The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Palit GTX 770 OC Jetstream
Weighing in at 854 grams (30.12 ounces), this card is a lightweight compared to its competition.
|Technical Specifications And Dimensions
|GPU Clock
|1,150 MHz
|Boost (according to BIOS)
|1,202 MHz
|Actual Boost Under Load
|1,241.2 MHz
|Height
|132 mm / 5.2 inches
|Length
|294 mm / 11.57 inches
|Width (Cooler Side)
|49 mm / 1.93 inches (<= dual slot)
|Width (PCB side)
|4 mm / 0.16 inches (no back plate)
|max. Weight
|854 g
|Fans
|1 x 92 mm, 2 x 80 mm
The cooler shroud is made entirely of plastic, which contributes to the cards lower weight. Two metal decals suggest higher-quality materials, though. The fan design carries over from previous Jetstream cards. A big 92 mm fan sits in the middle, flanked by two 80 mm blowers that are bigger than any on the Gigabyte card.
Palit equips the Jetstream with one eight- and one six-pin power connector. The gap between the two indicates the company may originally have had other plans.
Two 8 mm and three 6 mm nickel-plated pipes made of sintered material draw heat away from the GPU and into the bifid sink. RAM and VRMs receive their own cooling courtesy of a massive frame that gets sufficient air flow and helps stabilize the PCB.
Palit‘s GTX 770 OC Jetstream also carries the same complement of connectors as Nvidia’s reference card.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3