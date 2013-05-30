The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: BioShock Infinite

BioShock Infinite responds a lot more dramatically to the 770’s extra frequency and memory bandwidth, delivering an average frame rate 36% higher than GeForce GTX 680. That boost is pronounced enough to put the 770 ahead of Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition (though again, it’s practically a tie).

You can see the GeForce GTX 770 and Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition flirting with a 40 FPS minimum. However, the 680 touches 30 FPS, which is lower than we’d like to see. In this case, one of those two faster boards could be what it takes to play BioShock at 2560x1440 smoothly.

Again, the 770 and 7970 GHz Edition give us our two best results when it comes to the difference in the time it takes to deliver successive frames. Nvidia was very specific with me that its 320.18 drivers (the one used to benchmark GTX 770 and 780) include targeted frame time optimizations not present in 320.00. It’s possible, if not probable, that we’re seeing the result of those tweaks in BioShock.