The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: Far Cry 3

The GK110-based GeForce GTX 780 and Titan are quite a bit quicker than GeForce GTX 770. However, the new GK104-based board manages to post average frame rates 10% quicker than the GeForce GTX 680. That’s enough to barely slide by AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition.

GeForce GTX 770 and Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition nearly track together, dipping into the mid-20 FPS range. We’d be more comfortable with one of those GK110-based offerings to make these settings more playable at 2560x1440.

All of the single-GPU configurations and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690 achieve frame time variances that seem fairly consistent, though the average frame rates of several setups are slower than we’d consider playable.