The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

By ,

Wait, the new GeForce GTX 770 is powered by Nvidia's old GK104? That's right. And guess what? The card is faster, quieter, more feature-complete, and less expensive than the GeForce GTX 680 that came before it. Can it usurp the compelling Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: Hitman: Absolution

Hitman is a problem for Nvidia’s cards. We’ve talked to the company about the results we’re generating, and it simply seems like this title isn’t going to get any better unless IO Interactive fixes it. Everything from a GeForce GTX 770 to a GeForce GTX 690 hits the same ~55 FPS ceiling and just stops scaling.

Although they all get clumped together, Nvidia’s top-end boards don’t drop under 45 FPS during the canned benchmark run, so at least they remain playable.

At its worst, the Radeon HD 7990 gives us worrisome frame time variance numbers. Everything else averages less than 1 ms of variance from one frame to the next, with worst-case variance under 3 ms.

329 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jessterman21 30 May 2013 13:09
    Amazing - this oughtta shake up the market!
    Reply
  • GMPoisoN 30 May 2013 13:27
    CF 7970s > All
    Reply
  • EzioAs 30 May 2013 13:32
    Thanks for the article.

    Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.

    Hey, how about another title for the review?
    - GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -

    No? I'll think of a better one...
    Reply
  • CarolKarine 30 May 2013 13:47
    the fact that every single site is comparing nvidia's next-gen stuff with AMD's current gen stuff kinda sickens me. don't start throwing around "Nvidia's got this gen in the bag" till we see what AMD comes up with. they've had what, 1 1/2, 2 years? I'm hoping for GCN 2 and a die shrink on a new architecture.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 30 May 2013 13:49
    EzioAsNever expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.Better power consumption than 7970GE.
    Less noise than 7970GE.
    Runs cooler than 7970GE.
    Same FPS as 7970GE.
    $50 less cost.

    Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
    Reply
  • Novuake 30 May 2013 13:53
    That is some aggressive pricing right there! LOL
    Reply
  • rmpumper 30 May 2013 13:56
    Finally, a card that will drop the prices of hd7000 and gtx600 GPUs.
    Reply
  • tlg 30 May 2013 14:02
    Well in the UK the GTX770 is still more expensive than the HD7970.
    Reply
  • GMPoisoN 30 May 2013 14:05
    10884687 said:
    When you factor in the 4 games that come with the HD7970 GHz Edition, it is still cheaper than the GTX 770. I find it odd that nVidia had over a year to come up with something to beat AMD in single GPU performance at this price point but failed to deliver.

    Yes, there is a bit of power savings. Yes, multi-GPU performance is better. But, that is nothing new. I also wouldn't expect future drivers to deliver much in the way of performance improvements since this card is essentially a GTX 680 v2.

    Ultimately, I expected more from nVidia. Yes, this is a polished card out of the gate. But I'm not sure the release of this card will affect AMDs bottom line as things currently stand, performance wise.

    Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3
    Reply
  • SiliconWars 30 May 2013 14:06
    None of Nvidia's partners are using the reference cooler so this is just a scam to get better turbo clock speeds and good scores on quiet and cool operation. You've been had Chris and now you've spread Nvidia's lies to your readership.
    Reply