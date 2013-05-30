The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: Hitman: Absolution

Hitman is a problem for Nvidia’s cards. We’ve talked to the company about the results we’re generating, and it simply seems like this title isn’t going to get any better unless IO Interactive fixes it. Everything from a GeForce GTX 770 to a GeForce GTX 690 hits the same ~55 FPS ceiling and just stops scaling.

Although they all get clumped together, Nvidia’s top-end boards don’t drop under 45 FPS during the canned benchmark run, so at least they remain playable.

At its worst, the Radeon HD 7990 gives us worrisome frame time variance numbers. Everything else averages less than 1 ms of variance from one frame to the next, with worst-case variance under 3 ms.