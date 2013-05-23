Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Tomb Raider

The $650 GeForce GTX 780 is a little faster than the $450 Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition in Tomb Raider. In turn, the Radeon outmaneuvers the GeForce GTX 680, which costs about the same. This is a great showing for the Tahiti-based board.

The Radeon HD 7990 exhibits the highest highs and comes close to the lowest lows—anyone want to guess what the variance chart is going to look like? We see Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 780 tracking uncannily close to the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition.

We get solid average frame time variance numbers from all of the tested cards. But as we predicted, the Radeon HD 7990 runs into trouble when things get bad, nearing 20 ms, even after we disregard the worst 1% of latencies.