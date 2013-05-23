Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Tomb Raider
The $650 GeForce GTX 780 is a little faster than the $450 Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition in Tomb Raider. In turn, the Radeon outmaneuvers the GeForce GTX 680, which costs about the same. This is a great showing for the Tahiti-based board.
The Radeon HD 7990 exhibits the highest highs and comes close to the lowest lows—anyone want to guess what the variance chart is going to look like? We see Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 780 tracking uncannily close to the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition.
We get solid average frame time variance numbers from all of the tested cards. But as we predicted, the Radeon HD 7990 runs into trouble when things get bad, nearing 20 ms, even after we disregard the worst 1% of latencies.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
