Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Multi-GPU Results: Battlefield 3

This is where the expensive GeForce GTX Titan and 780 earn their stripes. When it comes to pure performance, AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition is a strong contender for $200 less than what Nvidia is asking. But that only applies when you use one 7970 on its own. Start pairing cards up, and the average frame rates you see on-screen (after factoring out runt and dropped frames) diverge dramatically.

Two GeForce GTX 780s run $1,300. Two Titans go for $2,000. The 690 is a $1,000 card. And a pair of 680s run $920. If you calculate what you pay for FPS in Battlefield 3 at 2560x1440, the 780s and 680s aren’t all that far apart (under $11 and $10/FPS, respectively), while the dual Titans cost quite a bit more (over $15/FPS).

Two GK110-based boards put you in an entirely different class of performance. And consider that, for $50 less than two GeForce GTX Titans, you could actually have three 780s.

That frame rate over time line doesn’t bode well for the frame time variance of AMD’s Radeon HD 7990.

This isn’t as bad as I was expecting from AMD’s cards, though remember the runts and drops are already factored out. That’s why their average frame rate and frame rate over time results are so disappointing.