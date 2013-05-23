Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Multi-GPU Results: Battlefield 3
This is where the expensive GeForce GTX Titan and 780 earn their stripes. When it comes to pure performance, AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition is a strong contender for $200 less than what Nvidia is asking. But that only applies when you use one 7970 on its own. Start pairing cards up, and the average frame rates you see on-screen (after factoring out runt and dropped frames) diverge dramatically.
Two GeForce GTX 780s run $1,300. Two Titans go for $2,000. The 690 is a $1,000 card. And a pair of 680s run $920. If you calculate what you pay for FPS in Battlefield 3 at 2560x1440, the 780s and 680s aren’t all that far apart (under $11 and $10/FPS, respectively), while the dual Titans cost quite a bit more (over $15/FPS).
Two GK110-based boards put you in an entirely different class of performance. And consider that, for $50 less than two GeForce GTX Titans, you could actually have three 780s.
That frame rate over time line doesn’t bode well for the frame time variance of AMD’s Radeon HD 7990.
This isn’t as bad as I was expecting from AMD’s cards, though remember the runts and drops are already factored out. That’s why their average frame rate and frame rate over time results are so disappointing.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
Thats apretty bad analogy. A gpu is still smooth even with some of the cores/vram/etc turned off, it doesn't increase latency/frametimes/etc.
