Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Multi-GPU Results: Far Cry 3
One GeForce GTX 780 gets you 38 FPS in our Far Cry 3 benchmark, and two get you 68 FPS. That’s the difference between marginal performance and completely smooth at 2560x1440.
Frame rates over time show us that the 780s stay above 64 FPS through our entire test run. The 680s and 690 keep above 50 FPS, while the AMD cards struggle, even with two GPUs working cooperatively.
The GeForce GTX 780s maintain excellent pacing between consecutive frames, giving us a worst-case of 3.6 ms. Compared to the Tahiti-based boards that approach 30 ms between frames, the difference is significant.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
Tl;dr,
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
Thats apretty bad analogy. A gpu is still smooth even with some of the cores/vram/etc turned off, it doesn't increase latency/frametimes/etc.
I must've missed something. Why wait a week?