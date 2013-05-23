Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Multi-GPU Results: Far Cry 3

One GeForce GTX 780 gets you 38 FPS in our Far Cry 3 benchmark, and two get you 68 FPS. That’s the difference between marginal performance and completely smooth at 2560x1440.

Frame rates over time show us that the 780s stay above 64 FPS through our entire test run. The 680s and 690 keep above 50 FPS, while the AMD cards struggle, even with two GPUs working cooperatively.

The GeForce GTX 780s maintain excellent pacing between consecutive frames, giving us a worst-case of 3.6 ms. Compared to the Tahiti-based boards that approach 30 ms between frames, the difference is significant.