Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: BioShock Infinite

GeForce GTX 780 slots in behind Titan in BioShock Infinite, and ahead of the $450 Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. The card’s advantage over its predecessor is significant—almost 60%.

Charting the practical frame rate over time demonstrates performance that generally stays above 50 FPS, and right under the GeForce GTX Titan.

When it comes to average frame time variance, AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 fares worst, though calculating worst-case latency isn’t kind to the GeForce GTX 580 either. The two-generation-old board spends much of its time under 30 FPS, so we aren’t considering it playable at these settings anyway.