GeForce GTX 780M, 770M, And 765M: Scaling Vs. Radeon HD 8970M

We already have a really good idea how desktop-bound graphics cards perform. But what about the mobile hardware typically derived from those same GPUs? We test four identically-configured notebooks and show how they scale in six popular games.

Benchmarking Configurations

Using the stats reported by GPU-Z, this is how our hardware and software is being benchmarked. We had to make a couple of small changes to Eurocom's notebook as it was delivered, though we didn't have to mess with its cooling system. We’re relying on both Origin PC's and Eurocom’s best assembly efforts to show off the highest possible performance from each piece of hardware.

Test System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i7-4930MX: 3 to 3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, FCPGA946
Motherboard, ChassisClevo P177SM: Intel HM87 Express, 4 x DIMM, 3 x SATA/2 x mSATA/1 x eSATA 6Gb/s, HDMI, Dual DisplayPort, 17.3" FHD 1080p
Cooling SystemDual-blower air: 2 x CPU pipes, 2 x GPU pipes, 1 x GDDR5 pipe
RAMKingston 99U5469-035.A00LF (8 GB) 2 x 4 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24, Dual-Channel Mode
Nvidia GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 780M: 771-797 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M: 706-797 MHz GPU, 3 GB GDDR5-4008 Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M: 797-863 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5-4008
AMD GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 8970M: 900 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5000
Hard DriveSamsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkRealtek 802.11b/g/n + Bluetooth v4.0+LE Combo Half Mini-Card module
PowerChicony A12-230P1A: 100-240 VAC to 19.5 VDC, 11.8 A
System Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Home Premium x64
Nvidia GraphicsNvidia GeForce Mobile 332.21 WHQL
AMD GraphicsAMD Catalyst Mobility 13.12

The top two GPUs in this line-up are capable of pushing playable performance at far higher resolutions than the 1920x1080 supported by each notebook’s panel. We’ve also seen a couple gamers tie their notebooks to larger displays. Fortunately, all four GPUs are able to fully implement the P177SM’s DisplayPort outputs.

StarTech's MDP2DVID DisplayPort-to-dual-link DVI adapter supplies the bandwidth to feed our aging Dell 30" screen its native 2560x1600 resolution. DisplayPort-enabled QHD monitors might be more modern, but QHD is still a step down in resolution from this behemoth.

3D Game Benchmarks
Arma 3Version 1.08.113494, 30-Sec. Fraps "Infantry Showcase" Test Set 1: Standard Preset, No AA, Standard AF Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x FSAA, Ultra AF
Battlefield 4Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-Sec. Fraps "Tashgar" Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset,  4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO
Far Cry 3V. 1.05, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
F1 2012Steam version, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
Metro: Last LightSteam version, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" SceneTest Set 1: DX11, Med Quality, 4x AF, Low Blur, No SSAA, No Tesselation, No PhysXTest Set 2: DX11, High Quality, 16x AF, Normal Blur, SSAA, Tesselation Normal, No PhysX
Tomb RaiderSteam version, Built-In Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality Preset (8x AF, FXAA), Motion Blur, Screen Effects Test Set 2: Ultimate Quality, (16x AF,  FXAA), Tesselation, TressFX
Synthetic  Benchmarks
3DMark ProfessionalVersion 1.1, SystemInfo 4.17.0.0, Fire Strike Benchmark (Extreme Off/On)
