GeForce GTX 780M, 770M, And 765M: Scaling Vs. Radeon HD 8970M

Benchmarking Configurations

Using the stats reported by GPU-Z, this is how our hardware and software is being benchmarked. We had to make a couple of small changes to Eurocom's notebook as it was delivered, though we didn't have to mess with its cooling system. We’re relying on both Origin PC's and Eurocom’s best assembly efforts to show off the highest possible performance from each piece of hardware.

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-4930MX: 3 to 3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, FCPGA946 Motherboard, Chassis Clevo P177SM: Intel HM87 Express, 4 x DIMM, 3 x SATA/2 x mSATA/1 x eSATA 6Gb/s, HDMI, Dual DisplayPort, 17.3" FHD 1080p Cooling System Dual-blower air: 2 x CPU pipes, 2 x GPU pipes, 1 x GDDR5 pipe RAM Kingston 99U5469-035.A00LF (8 GB) 2 x 4 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24, Dual-Channel Mode Nvidia Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M: 771-797 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M: 706-797 MHz GPU, 3 GB GDDR5-4008 Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M: 797-863 MHz GPU, 2 GB GDDR5-4008 AMD Graphics AMD Radeon HD 8970M: 900 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5000 Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Realtek 802.11b/g/n + Bluetooth v4.0+LE Combo Half Mini-Card module Power Chicony A12-230P1A: 100-240 VAC to 19.5 VDC, 11.8 A System Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium x64 Nvidia Graphics Nvidia GeForce Mobile 332.21 WHQL AMD Graphics AMD Catalyst Mobility 13.12

The top two GPUs in this line-up are capable of pushing playable performance at far higher resolutions than the 1920x1080 supported by each notebook’s panel. We’ve also seen a couple gamers tie their notebooks to larger displays. Fortunately, all four GPUs are able to fully implement the P177SM’s DisplayPort outputs.

StarTech's MDP2DVID DisplayPort-to-dual-link DVI adapter supplies the bandwidth to feed our aging Dell 30" screen its native 2560x1600 resolution. DisplayPort-enabled QHD monitors might be more modern, but QHD is still a step down in resolution from this behemoth.