GeForce GTX 780M, 770M, And 765M: Scaling Vs. Radeon HD 8970M

Results: Arma 3

Arma 3’s Standard quality preset is light enough to allow all high-end mobile GPUs to play through 2560x1600. But the task gets far more difficult at the game's Ultra preset.

The GeForce GTX 770M achieves smooth frame rates at the Ultra quality level up until 1600x900; Nvidia's GeForce GTX 765M can’t quite manage to sustain playable levels even at that entry point, though.