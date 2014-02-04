GeForce GTX 780M, 770M, And 765M: Scaling Vs. Radeon HD 8970M

Results: Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4’s High Quality preset shouldn’t present any problem for modern gaming graphics cards. Shoot, we’re frequently forced to use three displays to push below its 200-FPS cap using desktop hardware. Notebooks are a different story, though; the GeForce GTX 770M and 765M struggle to achieve playability beyond panel's native 1920x1080 resolution. Fortunately, that the highest you'd expect a gaming laptop to go. Smooth performance hooked up to an external display is just icing on the cake.

The GeForce GTX 765M drops out of the race before hitting 1920x1080 using Battlefield 4's Ultra setting, and the 770M is pushed to its limit at that same resolution. Although the GeForce GTX 780M wins out over AMD's Radeon HD 8970M at each resolution in our average frame rate chart, the minimum frame rate numbers show Nvidia's mobile flagship dipping a little lower.