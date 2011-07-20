Tom's Graphics Card Guide: 32 Mid-Range Cards Benchmarked

Tom's Hardware Performance Index
Tom's Hardware Performance Index
At least three cards come close to 100% and consequently close to what we want to see. Unfortunately, the fastest card loses points for its poor cooling solution. The Windforce cooler is not only noisy, but it can't cope with the heat from Nvidia's GPU in our tests. Even though the issues take place under extreme load conditions, an insufficient cooling solution is intolerable if you want a reliable system. Therefore we hand the crown to the runner-up. The Point of View GTX 560 Ti now takes the performance crown, though unfortunately at relatively high power consumption. This is also a problem for our North American audience, as this card doesn't seem to be available. The MSI GTX 560 Ti Hawk is more economical, but also somewhat slower, and it is cooled well by its TwinFrozr III cooler. That'd have to make it a favorite for value-oriented enthusiasts in the U.S.
Is the TI worth another 40+ dollars?
The standard Geforce GTX 560 Ti is still getting beaten by the standard Radeon 6950
Also, can you guys do a story on how some classic cards match up to modern games? Stuff like 8800GTX's and 2900XT's which used to cost an arm and leg back in the day. Would be cool to see how the fare today.