How to Get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update Right Now

It's good to have the latest build of Windows. The October 2018 update to Windows 10, also known as Build 1809 or code name Redstone 5, has a slew of new features, including the ability to send messages or share photos with your phone, an improved clipboard that syncs to the cloud, a new screen shot tool, support for DXR ray tracing and much more. 

In a blog post, Microsoft said that it will start rolling out Build 1809 to the masses via automatic update on October 9th. However, not everyone gets these updates on the launch day so, unless you take matters into your own hands, you could be waiting quite a while for your turn.

You can go to the Setitngs -> Update & Security menu and hit the "Check for updates" button, but that doesn't always work. Here's a foolproof method for forcing the update.

1. Navigate to the Windows 10 download page in your web browser.

2. Click the Update Now button. An installer app downloads.


3.  Launch the Windows 10 Upgrade program you just downloaded. The app will scan your computer to make sure that it is capable of installing the update. Most computers should pass this test without incident.

4. Click the Update Now button in the app.

5. Click Next.


You'll have to wait several minutes for the files to download.


3. After the files have finished downloading, you'll be prompted to reboot your computer.

During the reboot, Windows 10 Build 1809 will install. This process will take several minutes.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • karenjoly 03 October 2018 12:25
    Came in last night to this location, Toronto.
    Reply
  • lojzemahnic 03 October 2018 12:29
    Finally. Had to wait half a year to get micro stutters fix for my GTX 1050TI GPU. MS and NVidia were aware of the problem, but didn't give a damn. Consumer servise support -1.
    Reply
  • Druidsmark 03 October 2018 13:35
    Warning, this update reset all my Microsoft settings! So I had to go change all my settings again and treat this update as a brand new Windows Installation setting up Windows the way I like it all over again. Every thing went went great for me other wise, I had no problems installing the update.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 03 October 2018 13:50
    the update assistant has been updated so just grab that if its not coming up in windows update. i just like it for the complete dark theme. even though the dark theme in file explorer doesn't look that good but it is legacy software after all
    Reply
  • Nolonar 03 October 2018 14:45
    Or you could just, you know, manually check for updates, like the MS blog suggests: https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2018/10/02/how-to-get-the-windows-10-october-2018-update/#kA7IqaA8xImvxEiL.97
    Reply
  • quilciri 03 October 2018 17:29
    Let's see....1803 broke every third application on every client's machines...can't wait to see what this one does!
    Reply
  • eye4bear 04 October 2018 14:52
    LOJZEMAHNIC : I too run a GTX 1050TI GPU and have had no problems at all. Was wondering what your rig is like?
    Reply
  • mubin 05 October 2018 01:59
    How to not Get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update Never?
    Reply
  • mac_angel 05 October 2018 16:10
    does anyone know if this has the KB4100347 update built in? That update kills overclocking on x99 boards, I kept having to uninstall it.
    Reply
  • tacgnol06 05 October 2018 16:19
    Because why wait until the 9th to break my favorite apps?
    Reply