Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time, and Smoothness

Benchmark Sequence

Tom's Clancy Ghost Recon Wildlands includes an integrated benchmark that lasts about 55 seconds. It's composed of one sequence, which alternates between close and far views. While we're using this metric for our test, certain parts of the game itself do prove more graphically demanding, we've found.

Medium Quality - 1080p

At Medium quality, the GeForce GTX 1060 cards dominate with frame rates that never drop below 60 FPS. The Radeon RX 480 and GeForce GTX 970 aren't far behind, while the RX 470 and R9 390 are a notch below. They all deliver respectable performance, though.

The GeForce GTX 1050 and Radeon RX 460 can't say the same; they've already fallen behind. In fact, our benchmark sequence is uncomfortably choppy on the Radeon.

Medium Quality - 1080p - Patch 1.1.5

Only the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 970, and GTX 1050 (to a smaller extent) demonstrate slightly better performance with patch 1.1.5. On the other hand, all of the cards enjoy improved frame time stability, particularly the 2GB RX 460), which has a noticeably positive effect on perceived smoothness.

Very High Quality - 1080p

Given their struggles at Medium quality, we don't bother with the GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon RX 460 using the Very High preset. We do, however, add the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and Radeon RX 480 with some additional Nvidia-contributed effects.

Even the slowest contender keeps its minimum frame rate above 40 FPS, but only Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB makes it through the benchmark without ever dropping below 50 FPS. The sequence still runs relatively smoothly across our test field, though.

It's no surprise that activating HBAO+, Turf Effects, and Enhanced God Rays has a measurable performance impact. The drop is fairly equivalent, affecting the GeForce by -12% and the Radeon by -14%.

Very High Quality - 1080p - Patch 1.1.5

Once again, the GTX 1060 6GB and GTX 970 see their frame rates improve slightly. We also notice that only the GeForce cards seem to benefit from improved frame time stability. That's interesting, since this patch was supposed to help Radeons perform better.


  • dorsai 18 March 2017 14:53
    Decent review...I really appreciate the use of "common" components vs uber high end CPU's and GPU's that 2-3% of the population has. The bar charts for CPU usage are difficult to digest...maybe a simple % used graph would be better. Also a look at CPU scaling would be helpful...clock speed in particular but also core count scaling.
    Reply
  • Bob_8_ 18 March 2017 15:35
    I played the Beta - We got in a jeep, drove off a cliff, crashed then got outa the jeep and started running to where we needed to go.
    Reply
  • bak0n 18 March 2017 17:02
    I have to agree. I enjoyed seeing the use of an I5 since I'm still using my 3570k @ 4.2Ghz. In fact I have the GTX 1060 to go with it so this becomes even more relevant of a review to me. It's also very close in performance I can expect from my 3 alienware laptops. with GTX 1060's.
    Reply
  • Kridian 18 March 2017 17:14
    "We got in a jeep, drove off a cliff, crashed then got outa the jeep and started running to where we needed to go."

    lol That's... not good. No penalty for being reckless.
    Reply
  • hardcore8uk 18 March 2017 19:01
    I'm not going to mention anything about the review, nothing!

    What I am going to talk about is why every time I come on this website my Sony Z1 Compact mobile phone suddenly gets extremely hot and terribly slow and drains battery rapid , this does not happen on any other website I visit, do you really need to display so many adverts all over the page, what else can it be!.

    I will stop coming on your mobile phone killing website, my phone never gets this warm even when playing demanding games.

    Goodbye - www.tomsMobileDrainingHardware.com
    Reply
  • WhyAreYou 18 March 2017 21:29
    It looks fun though
    Reply
  • loki1944 18 March 2017 23:56
    I notice hard drops on some of my systems during gameplay, never have this issue in any other game, only this one. On both i7 and i5, AMD and Nvidia systems.
    Reply
  • dfg555 19 March 2017 14:46
    Good thing CPU Usage was included. Most review sites should do this, it goes to show how quad cores are starting to die out. That i5-6500 has still some little bit of headroom left though. You could probably stick a 980 Ti in it and have some minor bottlenecking at 1080p. Would be more interesting to see how the i7-6700/7700 does. Those should have plenty of headroom left, unless it's 4K then we can with pretty much any CPU that has decent IPC.
    Reply
  • harper691 20 March 2017 02:26
    This game requires a very good graphics card to play if you want the game to look somewhat decent. I have a GTX 760 TI and i can only run it on low. Since it is open world, there is so much stuff for the gpu to load and render, it eats alot.
    Reply
  • NCONSiDERATE 20 March 2017 03:54
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pIw_QW3_dc

    THERES A VIDEO WORTH WATCHING ABOUT GHOST RECON: WILDLANDS HAHA.
    Reply