Gigabyte GA-X99-Designare EX Review

How We Test

Each motherboard is explicitly set to 100 MHz BCLK with a fixed 35x multiplier for all performance benchmarks. Power consumption and heat generation are tested with one 140mm fan on the liquid cooling array set to 100% while all others are disabled. Speed Step and energy saving features are enabled where possible. Windows' default "Performance" power option preset is used for every test except idle power consumption, which uses "Balanced."

Test System Configuration

CPU Cooler Waterblock - EK Supremacy Evo (Insert 2, Jet 3)Radiator - EK CE280 and PE360Fans - EK F3-140ER (2) and EK F4-120ER (3)Pump - D5 PWM G2Reservoir - EK XRES 140 Revo (200 mL)Tubing - 13/10 DuraClear Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Antec HCP-1200: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Windows 10 64-bit Graphics Crimson 16.10.1 WHQL

Comparison Products

ASRock Fatal1ty X99 Professional Gaming i7 View Site

MSI X99A Gaming Pro Carbon View Site

Benchmark Suite

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of Singularity Version 1.31.21360, DirectX 12, GPU-FocusedHigh PresetCrazy Preset F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 64-bitHigh QualityVery High Quality The Talos Principle Version 267252, 64-Bit, DirectX11High Preset, Max Render 1920x1080Ultra Preset, Max Render 1920x1080

We're looking for oddities in the bench scores. Boring benchmarks are good benchmarks for motherboards. Dramatic score leads result from motherboards cheating with hidden clock boosts, and a board that lags behind is usually because of a configuration conflict.

