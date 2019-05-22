Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming OC 6G Review: A Mainstream Turing Hotrod

Gaming at 2560 x 1440

We established this in our GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6G review, but when you pay $220 (or $230) for a graphics card, you can’t really expect smooth frame rates at 2560 x 1440. It’s certainly possible to achieve playable performance by dialing back graphics quality a notch or two. But if you’re gaming on a 2560 x 1440 monitor, consider something in the Radeon RX Vega 56/GeForce GTX 1070 Ti/GeForce RTX 2060 range at least.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Battlefield V (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content