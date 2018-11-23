Trending

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G Review: Turing Goes Semi-Passive

By

Performance Results: 2560x1440

The GeForce RTX 2080 has no trouble at 2560x1440. If you own a high-refresh-rate QHD monitor, expect Gigabyte’s implementation to serve up blistering frame rates in today’s games at their most taxing quality settings.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G is only rated for 15 MHz more than Nvidia’s Founders Edition card in its Gaming mode and 30 MHz more in OC mode, so it’s no surprise to see both 2080s fare similarly across our benchmark suite. At stock clock rates, there’s very little difference to report.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 AMP

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield 1 (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Doom (Vulkan)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (DX12)

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PapaCrazy 02 November 2018 19:39
    The subtitle on the main page cut off the word "passive" so now it just reads "Turing Goes Semi". Sly jab at the memory woes?
    Reply
  • suddenstop 03 November 2018 13:07
    How is the memory cooling?
    Reply
  • looprollpcservice 05 November 2018 11:45
    Sorry but from what i read in your review i found that you re a little misinformed.....
    You re writing in cons "Triple-slot cooler takes up more space" first the gigabyte gaming 2080oc is 2.5 slot and second to that if your case is a 2 slot card, then from gigabyte you can buy rtx 2080 windforce which is a 2 slot card and is cheaper too
    Reply
  • modobiker 05 November 2018 16:56
    Very good review. I am glad to see Gigabyte temps are nicely low.
    Reply
  • cangelini 07 November 2018 07:55
    21459851 said:
    Sorry but from what i read in your review i found that you re a little misinformed.....
    You re writing in cons "Triple-slot cooler takes up more space" first the gigabyte gaming 2080oc is 2.5 slot and second to that if your case is a 2 slot card, then from gigabyte you can buy rtx 2080 windforce which is a 2 slot card and is cheaper too
    A 2.5-slot cooler monopolizes three slots worth of space. If room for expansion is a priority, that makes it a con.
    Reply
  • nabeelio 25 November 2018 14:31
    Would have been helpful to have the 2070 in benchmarks, I'm trying to decide between the two.
    Reply
  • chickenballs 29 November 2018 07:36
    its still a close to 900 dollar card
    way above the msrp
    Reply
  • labcraft59 04 December 2018 23:25
    "...covered by a think piece of plastic, a company logo..."
    Reply
  • darrenkirby86 16 January 2019 21:17
    585 in the UK. Where are u shopping???? They are 700 plus EVERYWHERE!
    Reply