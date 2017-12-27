Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G Review

Power Consumption
Power consumption during our gaming benchmark lands right around the 180W target that Nvidia dictates to its board partners. During the stress test, our power measurements indicate almost the same reading.
If we dial in a maximum possible power target of 122%, the card strictly obeys its newly established 215W limit (even if that's significantly lower than Nvidia's maximum value of 240W on the Founders Edition board).
The following diagram shows the corresponding voltages for both tests using factory settings:
Load on the Motherboard Slot
Demonstrating a peak of 5.6A in our stress test, Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G is almost exactly at the PCI-SIG's 5.5A limit for a PCIe slot's +12V rail. Tolerances allowed by the spec cover this small overshoot, though.
During our gaming benchmark, we measured 5.1A, which is just as far below the threshold as the values we observed after overclocking.
The explanation for our high stress test reading involves heightened load applied by this card's GDDR5. It's a close call, to be sure.
I do not think it means what you think it means...
The Geforce 1080 beats the Vega64 in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands at 2560x1440.
The Vega64 is also a 295 watt tdp card versus the 180 watt Geforce 1080.
A 60% increase in TDP to be 0 - 12% better is not very efficient.
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2839/geforce-gtx-1080
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2871/radeon-rx-vega-64
For completeness, the Geforce 1080 Ti is a 250 watt card.
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2877/geforce-gtx-1080-ti
On the other hand, Vega56/64 are both awesome monero miners even taking their 295 watt tdp into account.
https://whattomine.com/coins?utf8=%E2%9C%93&adapt_q_280x=0&adapt_q_380=0&adapt_q_fury=0&adapt_q_470=0&adapt_q_480=0&adapt_q_570=0&adapt_q_580=0&adapt_q_vega56=1&adapt_vega56=true&adapt_q_vega64=0&adapt_q_750Ti=0&adapt_q_1050Ti=0&adapt_q_10606=0&adapt_q_1070=0&adapt_q_1080=0&adapt_q_1080Ti=0ð=true&factor%5Beth_hr%5D=36.5&factor%5Beth_p%5D=210.0&grof=true&factor%5Bgro_hr%5D=38.0&factor%5Bgro_p%5D=190.0&x11gf=true&factor%5Bx11g_hr%5D=10.5&factor%5Bx11g_p%5D=230.0&cn=true&factor%5Bcn_hr%5D=1850.0&factor%5Bcn_p%5D=190.0&eq=true&factor%5Beq_hr%5D=440.0&factor%5Beq_p%5D=190.0&lre=true&factor%5Blrev2_hr%5D=13000.0&factor%5Blrev2_p%5D=190.0&ns=true&factor%5Bns_hr%5D=290.0&factor%5Bns_p%5D=160.0&lbry=true&factor%5Blbry_hr%5D=260.0&factor%5Blbry_p%5D=210.0&bk2bf=true&factor%5Bbk2b_hr%5D=1900.0&factor%5Bbk2b_p%5D=230.0&bk14=true&factor%5Bbk14_hr%5D=2600.0&factor%5Bbk14_p%5D=210.0&pas=true&factor%5Bpas_hr%5D=1350.0&factor%5Bpas_p%5D=230.0&skh=true&factor%5Bskh_hr%5D=36.0&factor%5Bskh_p%5D=210.0&factor%5Bl2z_hr%5D=420.0&factor%5Bl2z_p%5D=300.0&factor%5Bcost%5D=0.1&sort=Profitability24&volume=0&revenue=24h&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=abucoins&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bitfinex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bittrex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bleutrade&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=cryptopia&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=hitbtc&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=poloniex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=yobit&dataset=Main&commit=Calculate
If you don't have any problems, you can build your own... ;)
I wish you also a happy new year and have a nice time. :)
My uncle, Herr Professor, sent me German Erektor Sets for my earliest birthdays (or so I seem to remember), Your question brought to my mind a vision of an erector set tower held together by wire ties.:pt1cable: I guess it would be good for an earthquake, although I would not like to be on it at that time.