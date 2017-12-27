Trending

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G Review

By

Power Consumption

Power consumption during our gaming benchmark lands right around the 180W target that Nvidia dictates to its board partners. During the stress test, our power measurements indicate almost the same reading.

If we dial in a maximum possible power target of 122%, the card strictly obeys its newly established 215W limit (even if that's significantly lower than Nvidia's maximum value of 240W on the Founders Edition board).

The following diagram shows the corresponding voltages for both tests using factory settings:

Load on the Motherboard Slot

Demonstrating a peak of 5.6A in our stress test, Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G is almost exactly at the PCI-SIG's 5.5A limit for a PCIe slot's +12V rail. Tolerances allowed by the spec cover this small overshoot, though.

During our gaming benchmark, we measured 5.1A, which is just as far below the threshold as the values we observed after overclocking.

The explanation for our high stress test reading involves heightened load applied by this card's GDDR5. It's a close call, to be sure.

Power Consumption

To better illustrate all of our results, we provide detailed graphs in the images below:

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6


MORE: Best Graphics Cards


MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table


MORE: All Graphics Content

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Cryio 27 December 2017 15:22
    I'm still mostly impressed how the Vega64 is universally faster than 1080, same for Vega56 vs 1070.
    Reply
  • MASOUTH 27 December 2017 16:20
    "universally faster"

    I do not think it means what you think it means...
    Reply
  • derekullo 27 December 2017 16:36
    20526514 said:
    I'm still mostly impressed how the Vega64 is universally faster than 1080, same for Vega56 vs 1070.

    The Geforce 1080 beats the Vega64 in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands at 2560x1440.

    The Vega64 is also a 295 watt tdp card versus the 180 watt Geforce 1080.

    A 60% increase in TDP to be 0 - 12% better is not very efficient.

    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2839/geforce-gtx-1080
    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2871/radeon-rx-vega-64

    For completeness, the Geforce 1080 Ti is a 250 watt card.

    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2877/geforce-gtx-1080-ti

    On the other hand, Vega56/64 are both awesome monero miners even taking their 295 watt tdp into account.

    https://whattomine.com/coins?utf8=%E2%9C%93&adapt_q_280x=0&adapt_q_380=0&adapt_q_fury=0&adapt_q_470=0&adapt_q_480=0&adapt_q_570=0&adapt_q_580=0&adapt_q_vega56=1&adapt_vega56=true&adapt_q_vega64=0&adapt_q_750Ti=0&adapt_q_1050Ti=0&adapt_q_10606=0&adapt_q_1070=0&adapt_q_1080=0&adapt_q_1080Ti=0&eth=true&factor%5Beth_hr%5D=36.5&factor%5Beth_p%5D=210.0&grof=true&factor%5Bgro_hr%5D=38.0&factor%5Bgro_p%5D=190.0&x11gf=true&factor%5Bx11g_hr%5D=10.5&factor%5Bx11g_p%5D=230.0&cn=true&factor%5Bcn_hr%5D=1850.0&factor%5Bcn_p%5D=190.0&eq=true&factor%5Beq_hr%5D=440.0&factor%5Beq_p%5D=190.0&lre=true&factor%5Blrev2_hr%5D=13000.0&factor%5Blrev2_p%5D=190.0&ns=true&factor%5Bns_hr%5D=290.0&factor%5Bns_p%5D=160.0&lbry=true&factor%5Blbry_hr%5D=260.0&factor%5Blbry_p%5D=210.0&bk2bf=true&factor%5Bbk2b_hr%5D=1900.0&factor%5Bbk2b_p%5D=230.0&bk14=true&factor%5Bbk14_hr%5D=2600.0&factor%5Bbk14_p%5D=210.0&pas=true&factor%5Bpas_hr%5D=1350.0&factor%5Bpas_p%5D=230.0&skh=true&factor%5Bskh_hr%5D=36.0&factor%5Bskh_p%5D=210.0&factor%5Bl2z_hr%5D=420.0&factor%5Bl2z_p%5D=300.0&factor%5Bcost%5D=0.1&sort=Profitability24&volume=0&revenue=24h&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=abucoins&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bitfinex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bittrex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bleutrade&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=cryptopia&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=hitbtc&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=poloniex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=yobit&dataset=Main&commit=Calculate
    Reply
  • danielh1949 27 December 2017 17:06
    Stacking 4 Oscopes on top of a high shelf? are you serious? please reconsider, your work is worth reading.
    Reply
  • FormatC 28 December 2017 06:13
    20526949 said:
    Stacking 4 Oscopes on top of a high shelf? are you serious? please reconsider, your work is worth reading.
    What's the problem? Haven't you ever been in a lab before? The parts can be stacked and this is provided for by the manufacturer. Besides, everything's screwed down, don't worry. I need short signalling pathways to connect the scopes to each other, there are not many possibilities left. And - between you and me: when I'm standing in front of it, the top scope is barely at eye level. This is the art of photography, not a high shelf :D

    If you don't have any problems, you can build your own... ;)
    Reply
  • danielh1949 28 December 2017 23:43
    20529267 said:
    20526949 said:
    Stacking 4 Oscopes on top of a high shelf? are you serious? please reconsider, your work is worth reading.
    What's the problem? Haven't you ever been in a lab before? The parts can be stacked and this is provided for by the manufacturer. Besides, everything's screwed down, don't worry. I need short signalling pathways to connect the scopes to each other, there are not many possibilities left. And - between you and me: when I'm standing in front of it, the top scope is barely at eye level. This is the art of photography, not a high shelf :D

    If you don't have any problems, you can build your own... ;)
    Just concerned about your safety, and I've built enough of my own; but I see from your picture that I need not be concerned. Nice setup, as long as it's safe. I look forward to interesting reading. I'd especially like waveform comparison of the current PCI with the new bus they're considering as the replacement. The whole waveguide multilayer PC board is nearly as interesting as Walsh codes. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Hope it's better than this one was. Old Lang Syne is gaining new meaning to me. Dan
    Reply
  • FormatC 29 December 2017 05:28
    Have you ever been to the lab in China? What is the screw for the German and the glue for the American is the cable tie for the Chinese. It's all very optimistic (ok, it looks so), but it's (mostly) holding up well. :D

    I wish you also a happy new year and have a nice time. :)
    Reply
  • danielh1949 29 December 2017 16:42
    20533302 said:
    Have you ever been to the lab in China? What is the screw for the German and the glue for the American is the cable tie for the Chinese. It's all very optimistic (ok, it looks so), but it's (mostly) holding up well. :D

    I wish you also a happy new year and have a nice time. :)

    My uncle, Herr Professor, sent me German Erektor Sets for my earliest birthdays (or so I seem to remember), Your question brought to my mind a vision of an erector set tower held together by wire ties.:pt1cable: I guess it would be good for an earthquake, although I would not like to be on it at that time.
    Reply