Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G Review

Power Consumption

Power consumption during our gaming benchmark lands right around the 180W target that Nvidia dictates to its board partners. During the stress test, our power measurements indicate almost the same reading.

If we dial in a maximum possible power target of 122%, the card strictly obeys its newly established 215W limit (even if that's significantly lower than Nvidia's maximum value of 240W on the Founders Edition board).

The following diagram shows the corresponding voltages for both tests using factory settings:

Load on the Motherboard Slot

Demonstrating a peak of 5.6A in our stress test, Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G is almost exactly at the PCI-SIG's 5.5A limit for a PCIe slot's +12V rail. Tolerances allowed by the spec cover this small overshoot, though.

During our gaming benchmark, we measured 5.1A, which is just as far below the threshold as the values we observed after overclocking.

The explanation for our high stress test reading involves heightened load applied by this card's GDDR5. It's a close call, to be sure.

To better illustrate all of our results, we provide detailed graphs in the images below:

