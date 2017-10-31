Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi Review

How We Test
Test System Configuration
|Cooling
|Corsair H110i
|CPU
|Ryzen 7 1700X
|Graphics
|GTX 970 G1 Gaming
|Memory
|(2) G.Skill Trident Z RGB F4-3200C14D-16GTZR 2x8GB DDR4-3200 CL14 (2) HyperX Predator HX432C16PB3K2/16 2x8GB DDR4-3200 CL16
|PSU
|Corsair AX860 860W 80 PLUS PLATINUM
|Software
|Microsoft Windows 10 Anniversary Update
|Storage
|OCZ RD400
|Networking
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Graphics
|Nvidia
|Chipset
|AMD X370
Comparison Products
Application Tests & Settings
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3 Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0 Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4 Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0 Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark driven routine
|Blender
|Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA High Preset - 3460x1920, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 3460x1920, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain 1920x1080 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF 3460x1920 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation High Quality, 3460x1920, High Tesselation Very High Quality, 3460x1920, Very High Tesselation
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252 1920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF 1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF 3460x1920 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF 3460x1920 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF
Actually the I/O Panel is way better equipped than on the (presumably) much more expensive ROG Strix X370-I Gaming. -Although i'd prefer 3 audio jacks an a toslink port.
The only good thing about is mindful placement of most connectors, except the ATX 8-pin. How are you supposed to hide that cable, pretty much impossible.
Those are the only criticisms I have about it.
Yeah, that TOSLINK port is the only thing I could think would be missing for some people ,but my Tiamat headset would use all of the analog ports. That being said, I wish they made a headset like the Tiamat that would accept a single COAX or TOSLINK audio surround connection.
Yeah I'm really now thinking at some point I want to do a full HTPC build around this board and a Ryzen 5 1600X and a GTX 1070, that would be pretty awesome. Or even just upgrade my current HTPC to this.
I hope this isnt too OT. A toslink or coax connection would require a dac built into your headset. If it had a built-in dac it could just use usb instead of (relatively) rare digital audio ports.