Gigabyte P37X v6 Gaming Laptop Review

Battery, Thermal And Display Testing

Battery Test - Tomb Raider 2013 Battery Rundown

To test battery life, we set each laptop’s battery profile to Balanced while running Tomb Raider’s built-in benchmark at the lowest detail preset. The frame rate is locked at 30 FPS through GeForce Experience’s Battery Boost to limit the strain on the battery. Meanwhile, a script running in the background monitors and time stamps the system’s battery percentage. The laptops are set to hibernate once battery levels reach 5%.



We ran the Tomb Raider battery rundown test at 1080p, because running it at 4K would've introduced more battery strain than necessary and made it impossible to compare to our comparison subjects. The P37X v6 lasts for one hour and 49 minutes of gaming, nearly 12 minutes longer than the Asus G752VS OC Edition, but falling short of the MSI Titan and Stealth Pros.



Thermal Testing

For our thermal testing, we used our Optris PI 640 infrared camera to measure the laptop’s thermals. For more information about how we test, be sure to check out our Measurement Science article.



At idle, the P37X v6 stays extremely cool, but the heat ramps up to around 85°C after 15 minutes of Furmark. Our Aida64 log shows temperatures averaging about 86.9°C and peaking at 91°C, which is a little too toasty. The P37X v6 runs incredibly hot in comparison to the other systems we've tested so far. The rest average in the mid-to-low 70s. In other words, the P37X v6 pays for its minimalist exhaust vents.



Display Testing

We used the SpectraCal C6 Colorimeter to measure the P37X v6’s display. Be sure to check out our Display Testing Explained article for a full description of our test methodology.



At 0% brightness, the P37X v6's display has a black luminance of 0.0143 cd/m2, a white luminance of 14.4406 cd/m2, and a contrast ratio of 1006.4:1. At 100% brightness, the display had a black luminance of 0.4336 cd/m2, a white luminance of 453.8345 cd/m2, and a contrast ratio of 1046.6:1.



DeltaE, which determines a display's color distance, should remain below 3; any higher than that, and you'll start to notice the error visually. The P37X v6's display has an incredibly low DeltaE. As brightness increases, the distance increases at a low rate. The gamma point also remains fairly consistent across all brightness levels, which is impressive. However, blue levels increase dramatically as brightness increase, while red and green levels drop slightly.



Compared to the systems we've tested so far, the P37X v6 has the lowest grayscale and color dE2000, and an average gamma point hovering just below 2.2, making it the most color accurate display in our early testing.

