Gigabyte Xtreme Gaming 1200 W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Compared to other Platinum-rated platforms, this one from Enhance definitely isn't among the most efficient. Nonetheless, within the 200 W and 860 W region, efficiency is above 90%. The XP1200M's sweet spot falls between 310 W and 510 W where its efficiency is higher than 92%.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The temperatures inside of Gigabyte's PSU are low to what we'd consider normal thanks to the high-speed fan and aggressive fan profile. We'd prefer to cope with slightly warmer internals if it meant a more relaxed fan profile responsible for less noise.