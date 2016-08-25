Gigabyte Xtreme Gaming 1200 W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Compared to other Platinum-rated platforms, this one from Enhance definitely isn't among the most efficient. Nonetheless, within the 200 W and 860 W region, efficiency is above 90%. The XP1200M's sweet spot falls between 310 W and 510 W where its efficiency is higher than 92%.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
The temperatures inside of Gigabyte's PSU are low to what we'd consider normal thanks to the high-speed fan and aggressive fan profile. We'd prefer to cope with slightly warmer internals if it meant a more relaxed fan profile responsible for less noise.
The only way Gigabyte is going to sell this at whatever price is if they do some marketing. "Nvidia Gigabyte GPUs work best with Gigabyte PSU" and people will buy it.
The only series i can remember, in which Enhance showed some very good results were the Thermaltake's GRAND Platinum line.
Besides that,..... just mediocre !!