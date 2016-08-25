Trending

Gigabyte Xtreme Gaming 1200 W PSU Review

Gigabytes re-enters the high-end PSU market with its Xtreme Gaming 1200 W PSU. Besides high capacity, it also features Platinum-rated efficiency, modular cables, and interesting looks. This unit is built to meet the demands of enthusiasts, to be sure.

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the XP1200M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load23.9 mV7.1 mV9.3 mV5.5 mVPass
20% Load16.0 mV7.8 mV11.3 mV6.5 mVPass
30% Load17.6 mV9.2 mV12.3 mV7.3 mVPass
40% Load21.1 mV10.0 mV12.8 mV7.9 mVPass
50% Load24.8 mV12.1 mV13.5 mV10.0 mVPass
60% Load25.4 mV13.7 mV15.5 mV10.4 mVPass
70% Load26.3 mV14.3 mV18.7 mV12.3 mVPass
80% Load29.3 mV17.1 mV20.5 mV13.0 mVPass
90% Load32.5 mV17.8 mV20.9 mV15.0 mVPass
100% Load35.8 mV20.6 mV22.7 mV15.8 mVPass
110% Load39.6 mV22.6 mV24.4 mV17.9 mVPass
Cross-Load 128.2 mV9.3 mV12.7 mV5.8 mVPass
Cross-Load 235.6 mV20.7 mV25.1 mV16.0 mVPass
Ripple suppression is pretty good on all rails. Because the competition in this category is really tough, Gigabyte's XP1200M doesn't place higher in our comparison charts. Still, this doesn't change the fact that Enhance fares well.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 25 August 2016 17:21
    Yawn. It's loud. Might not be too loud in most people's cases where the unit is sucking cool air from underneath the computer, and where they overestimate their power requirements, but it's still way too loud. If they're going to make the fan that aggressive, they should give it a longer warranty. Give it an ol' 11 year warranty to beat the competition at least.

    The only way Gigabyte is going to sell this at whatever price is if they do some marketing. "Nvidia Gigabyte GPUs work best with Gigabyte PSU" and people will buy it.
  • powernod 25 August 2016 19:53
    Enhance continoues its mediocre performance!!
    The only series i can remember, in which Enhance showed some very good results were the Thermaltake's GRAND Platinum line.
    Besides that,..... just mediocre !!
  • Vorador2 26 August 2016 09:03
    When i saw that it used the word "xtreme" (ugh) and "gaming" together in the name of the product i knew it was going to be either overpriced or underperforming. Or both.
  • DotNetMaster777 26 August 2016 18:23
    Built by enhance electronics but only five years warranty !
  • Sam Hain 18 October 2016 22:15
    In the 1.2kw range... The EVGA SuperNOVA 1200 P2 is a great buy @$230 (or so), awesome specs and performance across-the-board and some of the highest customer ratings to back it's build quality.

