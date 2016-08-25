Gigabyte Xtreme Gaming 1200 W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the XP1200M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|23.9 mV
|7.1 mV
|9.3 mV
|5.5 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|16.0 mV
|7.8 mV
|11.3 mV
|6.5 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|17.6 mV
|9.2 mV
|12.3 mV
|7.3 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|21.1 mV
|10.0 mV
|12.8 mV
|7.9 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|24.8 mV
|12.1 mV
|13.5 mV
|10.0 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|25.4 mV
|13.7 mV
|15.5 mV
|10.4 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|26.3 mV
|14.3 mV
|18.7 mV
|12.3 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|29.3 mV
|17.1 mV
|20.5 mV
|13.0 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|32.5 mV
|17.8 mV
|20.9 mV
|15.0 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|35.8 mV
|20.6 mV
|22.7 mV
|15.8 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|39.6 mV
|22.6 mV
|24.4 mV
|17.9 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|28.2 mV
|9.3 mV
|12.7 mV
|5.8 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|35.6 mV
|20.7 mV
|25.1 mV
|16.0 mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is pretty good on all rails. Because the competition in this category is really tough, Gigabyte's XP1200M doesn't place higher in our comparison charts. Still, this doesn't change the fact that Enhance fares well.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
The only way Gigabyte is going to sell this at whatever price is if they do some marketing. "Nvidia Gigabyte GPUs work best with Gigabyte PSU" and people will buy it.
The only series i can remember, in which Enhance showed some very good results were the Thermaltake's GRAND Platinum line.
Besides that,..... just mediocre !!