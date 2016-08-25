Gigabyte Xtreme Gaming 1200 W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the XP1200M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 23.9 mV 7.1 mV 9.3 mV 5.5 mV Pass 20% Load 16.0 mV 7.8 mV 11.3 mV 6.5 mV Pass 30% Load 17.6 mV 9.2 mV 12.3 mV 7.3 mV Pass 40% Load 21.1 mV 10.0 mV 12.8 mV 7.9 mV Pass 50% Load 24.8 mV 12.1 mV 13.5 mV 10.0 mV Pass 60% Load 25.4 mV 13.7 mV 15.5 mV 10.4 mV Pass 70% Load 26.3 mV 14.3 mV 18.7 mV 12.3 mV Pass 80% Load 29.3 mV 17.1 mV 20.5 mV 13.0 mV Pass 90% Load 32.5 mV 17.8 mV 20.9 mV 15.0 mV Pass 100% Load 35.8 mV 20.6 mV 22.7 mV 15.8 mV Pass 110% Load 39.6 mV 22.6 mV 24.4 mV 17.9 mV Pass Cross-Load 1 28.2 mV 9.3 mV 12.7 mV 5.8 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 35.6 mV 20.7 mV 25.1 mV 16.0 mV Pass

Ripple suppression is pretty good on all rails. Because the competition in this category is really tough, Gigabyte's XP1200M doesn't place higher in our comparison charts. Still, this doesn't change the fact that Enhance fares well.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2