Gigabyte Z170-HD3 Motherboard Review

How We Tested
Test System Components
We’re using our standardized test system, minus its LGA 2011 motherboard, CPU and DDR4-2400, to measure the performance of every LGA 1151 test board. Replacements for those parts include today’s Z170-HD3 motherboard, Intel’s Core i7-6700K, and G.Skill’s overclockable Ripjaws V DDR4-3600.
Drivers
|Graphics
|GeForce 353.30
|Chipset
|Intel INF 10.0.27
Benchmark Suite
|Synthetics
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.5.0, Benchmark Only
|3DMark Professional
|Version: 1.2.250.0 (64-bit), Fire Strike Benchmark
|PCMark 8
|Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks
|Games
|Battlefield 4
|Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-sec. Fraps "Tashgar"Test Set 1: Medium Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAOTest Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO
|Grid 2
|Version 1.0.85.8679, Direct X 11, Built-in BenchmarkTest Set 1: High Quality, No AATest Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x MSAA
|Arma 3
|Version 1.08.113494, 30-Sec. Fraps "Infantry Showcase"Test Set 1: Standard Preset, No AA, Standard AFTest Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x FSAA, Ultra AF
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost"Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC, SSAOTest Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|Applications
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Version 12.0.0.404: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Version 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CC
|Version 7.0.0 (342), 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|iTunes
|Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 kb/s)
|Handbrake CLI
|Version: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 SecondsAudio: PCM-S16, 48000 Hz, 2-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCodeStudio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat 11
|Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.68A, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|WinZip
|Version 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.30 alpha (64-bit): THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
Comparison Motherboards
ASRock Z170 Extreme6
MSI Z170A Gaming M7
SuperMicro SuperO C7Z170-SQ
could it be that Gigabyte have DDR3 supported on Z170 based mainboard?
it would be nice to see that substantial information in this article !
Yes, but who would get something in a SATA Express version when they would most likely get a regular SATA connection for a 6Gbps SSD or M.2/U.2 for a PCI Express version?
Surely the money spent on incorporating SATA Express - whether its just R&D, firmware, physical connectors, etc. - would be better spent on incorporating something that will actual be useful to the consumer in the future.
U.2 looks like a far-off proposition for onboard connectors due to its consumption of four SATA ports in a market flooded with single-port drives. I expect that M.2 to U.2 adapters will fill that role for quite a while the persistence of single SATA ports leads to the preservation of SATA-E.
CRAZY, insane price
so, I can just get this motherboard, add some Kingston value ram, and those new Samsung ssd (m.2 slot), a dvdrw, skylake cpu, psu, monitor and I'm good to go ?
You need a power supply.