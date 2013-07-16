MSI GT70 Dragon Edition 2 By Xotic PC: Haswell Goes Mobile

Brightness, Contrast, White Point, Viewing Angles, Uniformity, And Gamma

Brightness, Contrast, And White Point

Xotic PC calibrated the GT70's screen before shipping, yielding a very neutral output. So, in the readings above, we removed this calibration. The Chi Mei FHD panel offers a native white point of 7300 K. Both the color temperature and contrast ratio of the screen also remain consistent across most brightness levels.

A white point of 6500 K is considered neutral and close to the color of midday sun. If a screen measures below 6500 K, it takes on a warmer appearance that leans towards reds and oranges. If a screen measures above 6500 K, it is said to have a cooler appearance that favors the color blue. Cooler color temperatures are common in a retail environment because they make screens stand out next to other displays.

The GT70's panel is spec’d for 300 nits of brightness. Looking at our brightness measurements, the center of the screen is more than 10% below that specification.

Viewing Angles

The panel has good viewing angles, and although you see some shifting tilting the screen forward or back, it's pretty consistent from the sides. In the shot above, the brightness difference is a bit exaggerated. In actual use, we found the side viewing angles more uniform.

Uniformity

Looking at brightness uniformity, the Dragon’s panel varies up to 20%. The brightest section provides 291.6 nits, which is close to the panel’s 300-nit spec. Overall, these are merely fair results.

Color uniformity on the GT70 is excellent. In simple terms, a Delta-E of one is often touted as the threshold where you can perceive a difference between reference and sample colors. That's a bit of a generalization though, since the human eye is more sensitive to certain colors. Typically, a Delta-E value below two is pretty good.

Gamma

The measured gamma response of the GT70 is very close to the standard 2.2 curve used in most Windows systems. A gamma response curve corrects for how the human eye is able to see light and dark colors, and large gamma errors may cause issues with editing or viewing photos. There are no gamma issues present here.