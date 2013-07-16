MSI GT70 Dragon Edition 2 By Xotic PC: Haswell Goes Mobile

Brightness, Contrast, White Point, Viewing Angles, Uniformity, And Gamma
Brightness, Contrast, And White Point
Xotic PC calibrated the GT70's screen before shipping, yielding a very neutral output. So, in the readings above, we removed this calibration. The Chi Mei FHD panel offers a native white point of 7300 K. Both the color temperature and contrast ratio of the screen also remain consistent across most brightness levels.
A white point of 6500 K is considered neutral and close to the color of midday sun. If a screen measures below 6500 K, it takes on a warmer appearance that leans towards reds and oranges. If a screen measures above 6500 K, it is said to have a cooler appearance that favors the color blue. Cooler color temperatures are common in a retail environment because they make screens stand out next to other displays.
The GT70's panel is spec’d for 300 nits of brightness. Looking at our brightness measurements, the center of the screen is more than 10% below that specification.
Viewing Angles
The panel has good viewing angles, and although you see some shifting tilting the screen forward or back, it's pretty consistent from the sides. In the shot above, the brightness difference is a bit exaggerated. In actual use, we found the side viewing angles more uniform.
Uniformity
Looking at brightness uniformity, the Dragon’s panel varies up to 20%. The brightest section provides 291.6 nits, which is close to the panel’s 300-nit spec. Overall, these are merely fair results.
Color uniformity on the GT70 is excellent. In simple terms, a Delta-E of one is often touted as the threshold where you can perceive a difference between reference and sample colors. That's a bit of a generalization though, since the human eye is more sensitive to certain colors. Typically, a Delta-E value below two is pretty good.
Gamma
The measured gamma response of the GT70 is very close to the standard 2.2 curve used in most Windows systems. A gamma response curve corrects for how the human eye is able to see light and dark colors, and large gamma errors may cause issues with editing or viewing photos. There are no gamma issues present here.
How about that for bragging rights!
It is unfortunate. What if I want to crunch on the high-end CPU and the GPU 24/7 for some reason? Can't do it with a 180w AC adapter.
To those thinking that the built in single fan isn't good enough, it is a 12V fan! I have never seen a 12V fan in a laptop before but this one has it. The Coolerboost feature ramps up the fan RPM to maximum and really keeps the temperatures down.
There are some reports of bad paste jobs so if you are having high temps, that may be the reason. Call up MSI to verify that your warranty will not be void and then repaste it. MSI is cool in that they'll usually allow you to take off the heatsink whereas Asus won't.
Thanks Tom's for making a much better review than what Anand did!
So on page 14, the max power draw from the battery when the laptop is unplugged and you are gaming is only 85 watts? That must mean that the dedicated graphics is shut down and the HD4600 is only on? Can you have the 780m when on only battery power?
for those talking about its not for hardcore gamers... I think they are wrong because i can't take my cosmos II tower with the 3930x and my titan on my back when i visit my girlfriend on train a 300km away from my home... and not everybody can have two of those beasts.. the desktop is always better but you can't drag it always with you to trips...
for the one talking about being scared of being robbed... I don't know why he walks on the streets wearing a wallet you COULD be robbed... or a plane could crash on your head.... ¬¬ then nobody would buy an smartphone. because to use it indoor and using outdoors and old nokia because if it is robbed its not an expensive lose....
if you at least talked about the processing power lose when not wall plugged or so that would be a reasonable comentary...