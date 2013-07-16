MSI GT70 Dragon Edition 2 By Xotic PC: Haswell Goes Mobile

Battlefield 3, BioShock Infinite, CoD: Black Ops II, And Crysis 3

Battlefield 3

Benchmark settings for Battlefield 3 are the same as those in Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked.

The single-player component of Battlefield 3 also shows that the MSI GT70 Dragon Edition 2 is capable of excellent frame rates with maxed-out settings. Once again, we see a notable performance advantage over one GeForce GTX 680M in the Alienware system, though the 780M still falls behind two 680Ms in the Eurocom machine.

Taking the detail settings down to High quality yields a slight increase in average frame rate, though none of these configurations need to run at anything lower than the Ultra preset.

Dropping to Medium quality yields another slight bump. Eurocom's Panther hits the game's 200 FPS ceiling, while the GeForce GTX 780M in MSI's GT70 almost gets there with 190.

BioShock Infinite

Tested at 1920x1080, the GeForce GTX 780M in MSI's machine demonstrates excellent performance gains over the Alienware’s GeForce GTX 680M at all quality levels. While each machine can play BioShock at its highest settings, the 15 FPS bump from 35 to just under 50 shows the advantage of having an overclocked version of Nvidia’s newest card.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Benchmark settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops II are the same as those in Call Of Duty: Black Ops II Graphics Performance, Benchmarked.

The GT70 Dragon Edition 2 has no problems with performance in Black Ops II. The GK104-based 780M is notably faster the 680M, which centers on the same GPU but includes fewer enabled CUDA cores.

Employing Medium-quality details, the platform starts to impede graphics performance.

Stepping down to Low details, a processor bottleneck absolutely limits the performance of Nvidia's most modern mobile graphics chips. The Eurocom system's six-core desktop-class processor runs into its wall just over 180 FPS.

Crysis 3

All three of these systems can play Crysis, but some manage it a little better than others. The Eurocom configuration doesn't seem to scale quite as well as we've seen two GK104 GPUs perform in the past, but still manages to drive the highest frame rates with a pair of GeForce GTX 680Ms. In comparison, one GeForce GTX 780M comes very close, averaging almost 40 FPS at 1920x1080.

Dropping back to the High detail preset suggests that these platforms might actually be more processor-bound than we thought. At 1600x900 and 1366x768, the two fastest setups report identical frame rates.

Shifting down another notch, all three machines are completely platform-bound. The Core i7-3940XM and -4930MX are essentially even in this situation, while the six-core desktop processor in the Eurocom Panther allows for almost 30% higher FPS.