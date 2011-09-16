GeForce GTX 580M SLI Vs. Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

We finally find a game that’s so GPU-dependant that the scale looks normal at 1280x720 in Just Cause 2.

The Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire solution has a significant performance lead from the start, though again we’re most interested in the results of our panel’s native 1920x1080 resolution.

CrossFire leadership continues through 1680x1050, pushing far higher frame rates than most users need to qualify the game as "playable".

Though much of its lead has evaporated by the time we reach 1920x1080, the HD 6990M CrossFire solution is still ahead. That's even more significant when we consider that this is the less-expensive solution.