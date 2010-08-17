On The Bench: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock

Power-Usage And Temperature Benchmarks

The power draw results are especially impressive when you remember that the Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I is running at higher clock speeds than the reference card. Despite the increased performance, the card uses less power than a standard GeForce GTX 470.

The temperature results are not as dramatic as we expected. But once again, the Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I manages to surpass reference card performance, despite an aggressive factory-backed overclock.

While the temperatures are similar, the noise difference between the Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I and the reference card is remarkable. Even at load, the Gigabyte Super Overclock card is barely audible, while the reference model creates a fair amount of acoustic pollution.