Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Test Hardware Configuration
We wanted to use a top-performing case from our recent Quiet Gaming Case Comparison, but also wanted the case’s configuration to be as close to average as possible. That meant we had to look past the Define R4’s unique front-radiator mounting option. The P280’s radiator mount could have made it a good second choice, except that Antec has its own closed-loop liquid cooler. There was another, potentially better candidate...
The Deep Silence 1’s top panel supports dual-fan radiators in both on-center and offset mounting holes, with the offset designed to enhance motherboard clearance. It even resembles a more common gaming tower design after removing its pop-up top panel. So, that’s how we used it.
The top panel was replaced when installing the air cooler, promoting front-to-back airflow. But which air cooler would we compare?
Our decision could have been a toss-up between the CNPS12X and Noctua’s NH-D14. Zalman's a competitor in today's story though, so we went with the Noctua to keep everything as balanced as possible. Both heat sinks are equally suitable as our air-cooled baseline.
Installing and removing CPUs and CPU coolers is a terrible thing to do to Intel’s LGA contacts. We try to stay consistent, though, which means we use the same components over and over. Even though it should have been expected by now, we were still a little disappointed when our much-used P9X79 WS sample finally failed. We passed the torch to Asus’ overclocking-friendly P9X79 while retaining the rest of that test platform’s hardware and software.
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.30 GHz, 6C/12T, Overclocked to 4.25 GHz (34 x 125 MHz) at 1.325 V Core
|CPU Cooler
|Noctua NH-D14
|Motherboard
|Asus P9X79: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Firmware 0906 (12-22-2011) O/C at 125 MHz BCLK
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1666 CAS 9 defaults
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests, SLI
|Hard Drives
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 296.10 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, Eight-threads
|RealTemp 3.00
|Highest core reading at full CPU load (60 minutes) Highest core reading at 30 minutes idle
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 dB), dB(A) weighting
Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.
If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
(Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.
Sure fills up an SSF system.
Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg