Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Corsair Hydro Series H100i

Improved firmware, improved software, updated fans, and rubber coolant lines represent the most significant changes to Corsair’s H100i compared to its predecessor, though the new version lacks the older version's pump-mounted status bar. Instead, we find a simple logo top with soft blue backlighting.

The installation kit includes a pair of dual-fan connectors, the second one allowing builders to create a push-pull configuration using their own added fans, without sacrificing the unit’s thermally-controlled fan functionality.

A closer look at the pump's top allows us to also see its twin dual-fan lead connectors (left) and USB control interface connector (right).

The H100i’s mating surface is milled completely flat, though builders who don’t like mill marks will likely polish it.

Corsair is the first company we’ve seen to use an SATA power connector for a device that has nothing to do with storage. A pulse wire on an adjoining cable feeds a signal to the motherboard to prevent "fan not functioning" boot codes.