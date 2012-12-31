Trending

Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Closed-loop liquid coolers relieve stress from our motherboards, without the portability and maintenance issues of traditional open-loop kits. Are these the best devices for system builders who plan to move their machines and want to avoid damage?

Corsair Hydro Series H100i

Improved firmware, improved software, updated fans, and rubber coolant lines represent the most significant changes to Corsair’s H100i compared to its predecessor, though the new version lacks the older version's pump-mounted status bar. Instead, we find a simple logo top with soft blue backlighting.

The installation kit includes a pair of dual-fan connectors, the second one allowing builders to create a push-pull configuration using their own added fans, without sacrificing the unit’s thermally-controlled fan functionality.

A closer look at the pump's top allows us to also see its twin dual-fan lead connectors (left) and USB control interface connector (right).

The H100i’s mating surface is milled completely flat, though builders who don’t like mill marks will likely polish it.

Corsair is the first company we’ve seen to use an SATA power connector for a device that has nothing to do with storage. A pulse wire on an adjoining cable feeds a signal to the motherboard to prevent "fan not functioning" boot codes.

80 Comments Comment from the forums
  • austing 31 December 2012 11:22
    I'm suprized to see a single 120mm rad can keep up with the h100i, bravo Zalman.
  • EzioAs 31 December 2012 11:27
    Love the title!

    Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.

    If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
  • mayankleoboy1 31 December 2012 11:37
    Keeping up and beating with all the Water coolers should earn the NH-D14 a "best of the best" award of its own. And its a ~2-3 year old product!
  • mayankleoboy1 31 December 2012 11:39
    Small nit : i would have liked to see similar test done with a 3770K and a high OC.
  • sluggercz 31 December 2012 11:45
    A possibly overlooked benefit of closed loop AIO systems are their ability to fit in SFF cases. While this certainly applies more to the single 120mm radiator designs, some cases (such as the Fractal Design Node 304) can accommodate 240mm radiators)

    (Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:45
    Awesome review. Keep it up. I remember commenting about how much better the closed loop CPU coolers have gotten and I got down voted but this just proved my point. I have very sensitive hearing and I can never hear my CoolIt R120(?) spin apart from the initial startup. And this is inside a CM Haf XM. I play games with CPU+GPU OCd to 4.5GHzby 1.2GHz and you can barely hear any noise. First I thought something was wrong then I got my friends and wife to listen whil I played with muted sound and they were impressed. Up next is water cooling my GPU when I add another one in a month in SLI mode. Gaming PCs FTW!
  • tanjo 31 December 2012 11:47
    No NZXT Kraken and Thermaltake Water 2.0 (which is 3rd gen Asetek iirc)?
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:48
    BTW DH-14 still deserves an award alongside the H100i and Zalman. Not many, if any air coolers out there can keep up with top notch closed loop CPU coolers.
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:51
    tanjoNo NZXT Kraken and Thermaltake Water 2.0 (which is 3rd gen Asetek iirc)?
    Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
  • nukemaster 31 December 2012 11:57
    With MB control the NH D14 can be very quiet :)

    It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.

    Sure fills up an SSF system.
    Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
    http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg

