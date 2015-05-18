Trending

Tom's IT Pro: HGST Ultrastar He8 8TB HDD Review

Join us as we put HGST's 8TB Ultrastar He8 under the Tom's IT Pro microscope. How does it fare against competing high-capacity enterprise HDDs?

Storage vendors are making radical technology advances in an attempt to provide enough storage for the avalanche of data generated every year. The challenge is to store this influx of data economically, and that requires power efficiency and density.

Unfortunately, low power often equates to low performance. Performance is important because data centers are tasked with getting data out to customers quickly, which doesn't mesh well with low-power requirements. Incoming data is perhaps the most valuable commodity, and performance is also important for rapid ingestion to fuel analytics routines that are capable of deriving actionable real-time data.

HGST 8TB Ultrastar He8 Enterprise

HGST's 8TB Ultrastar He8 Enterprise HDD wades into a data center environment that has an insatiable thirst for capacity and an equally passionate desire for efficiency and performance. HGST's capacious 8TB He8 HDD is the second generation of its helium platform, which increases density and lowers power consumption by filling the drive with helium instead of air. HGST's media caching technology is also compelling and provides a surprising boost in random write performance.

The real question is how it fares against competing high-capacity HDDs, so come along as we put the HGST Ultrastar He8 under the Tom's IT Pro microscope.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vaughn2k 19 May 2015 00:19
    And it's owned by Western Digital, by the way.. :)
  • firefoxx04 19 May 2015 01:24
    HGST is owned by Western Digital but thats it. HGST still competes with Western Digital. Strange but they act as separate companies. The investors are happy.

    Would love to get my hands on a few of these. HGST has been leading the industry in reliability for the past few years.
  • thundervore 19 May 2015 01:27
    Personally ive had nothing but bad luck with Seagate and WD drives so I stay far away from them. Which is why all my HDDs are now Toshiba and Samsung before they sold their HDD division to Seagate and Hitachi sol theirs to WD .
  • Rookie_MIB 19 May 2015 03:17
    Gosh, one of these 8TB drives could replace my 5x2TB drive array. Two of these in mirror would provide redundancy. Still, the price is a little high right now. Would buy if I could.
  • somebodyspecial 19 May 2015 05:38
    Was going to read the IT article, but:

    Wake me when they're $300. My 4TB external was <$120 recently (seagate backupplus).

    Wake me when you stop using pictures I need to flick through also. I click none of those and hate that crap. Slideshows suck, period. I also don't read if it says "click for more", "click to read more" etc. I digress...You can't login with your tomhardware account on the IT side anymore either...LOL. FAIL again. Ugh. Facebook/Twitter? ROFL (against my religion to have one of those). Give you any others? Why is my tomshardware account not enough?
  • fil333 19 May 2015 08:38
    There is literally no point in buying just a single one of these drives. How would you feel about losing 8TB of data? You really need to buy more than one to install them into a redundant array to be safe.
  • hannibal 19 May 2015 12:27
    Well it would be nice to put 6 of these to media server nas :-)
  • HideOut 19 May 2015 13:55
    Also, the power consumption is backwards for the SAS version, it shows the idle and load swapped.
  • NewJohnny 19 May 2015 18:57
    There is literally no point in buying just a single one of these drives. How would you feel about losing 8TB of data? You really need to buy more than one to install them into a redundant array to be safe.

    People have been saying this since the 3gb fireball drives came out. It only seems like a lot because it's new. When you're shopping for 20tb drives in the near future, 8tb will seem small.
  • PaulAlcorn 19 May 2015 21:15
    Well it would be nice to put 6 of these to media server nas :-)
    That would be amazing actually. Put it on the end of a 10 GbE connection....well. 4K for sure :)
