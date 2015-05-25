Hide My Ass! VPN Service Review

Features And Specifications
Supported Encryption
|OpenVPN
|CBC mode of Blowfish (128bit); hash algorithm: 160bit SHA1; control channel: TLSv1/SSLv3 DHE-RSA-AES256-SHA, 1024 bit RSA.
|PPTP
|MPPE (Microsoft Point-to-Point-Encryption) 128bit cipher with compression and MS-CHAPv2 authentication.
|L2TP
|Tunneled with IPSec, supports multiple encryption protocols negotiated upon connection: TWOFISH_CBC, SERPENT_CBC, AES_CBC, BLOWFISH_CBC
However, judicious use of -where- you connect to avoids most of those problems (ie: don't connect to an US server if you're going to torrent US films, in fact, avoid US servers in general...)
As for their turning in of the hackers who were using their service, while they might shrug at copyright accusations (relatively victimless crime), remember what these guys did in the Sony hack, that was a high-profile international incident which resulted in the FBI, Justice Department, and Interpol stepping up. Faced with that, and -legal- court orders, I'm sure they had little choice but to turn over the info they had on them.
that's not hiding your ass, that's 'giving up your ass' false advertising.
No, because it's clear in the TOS that they DO keep track of logins and correlated to IP/DATE. They forwarded it and warned me that it was against their TOS and would terminate my account if it continued. That is also the -only- one I've ever gotten.
These guys who did the Sony hack went way beyond a simple movie download though, they infiltrated a major company, using a service which clearly stated they did track that info, and would comply with a legal court order (not just a random threat letter from a copyright troll), and they thought they were untouchable.
They were wrong.
This is right on the money. It sounds like this VPN will give you up in a heartbeat, which completely defeats the entire purpose of having a VPN. I wouldn't use this VPN if they paid me.