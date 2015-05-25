Hide My Ass! VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★✓ Pros: It has many servers throughout the world most nations have an HMA VPN server.✗ Cons: The VPNs are connected via a single generalised server, eg au.hma.rocks rather than the vast range of IP addresses HMA once used; the effect of this is to make geoblocking by video streamers such as netflix, or the chinese govt, much easier.☁ Comments: This service do longer supports the use of prepaid debit cards, making anonymous subscription impossible. The US location also means that activities are logged and that data must be made available on demand by the US govt. HMA cannot provide sufficient anonymity for me.