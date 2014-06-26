System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Results: Audio And Video Encoding
The Apple iTunes and LAME MP3 encoding workloads depend almost exclusively on clock rate. Yes, IPC throughput matters when we compare dissimilar architectures. But all three of these machines employ the same Haswell design.
As a result, Don's slightly misconfigured $1600 PC falls slightly behind at its stock frequency, and outpaces my effort this quarter when both boxes are overclocked, since my Core i7 doesn't scale well.
Copy what I just said about audio transcoding to video, for the most part, since these threaded applications are running on three identical CPUs.
There is a minor anomaly where my weak overclock this quarter outperforms the higher clock rate Don achieved last quarter, but only by one second. More than likely, the outcome is affected by his less-thoroughly-tuned memory subsystem.
was multicore enhancement enabled for both the q1 $1600(asrock z87 pro3) and this quarter's high end pc(asus z97-a)? did it affect the heat output? asus keeps m.c.e. enabled by default. i can't see any other factors atm.
all 3 builds look very well-performing this quarter. looking forward to the perf-value analysis.
The last time I checked the "Samsung 840 EVO MZ-7TE250BW" wasn't an HDD, and nobody wanted us to run OS/2 on a modern gaming system. Please read the charts, wabba
I would go with 16 GB of memory for $85 more, since that’s only $85/$1600=5% more cost. I’d also go ahead and get the Asus 780 for $520. (Side note: I disagree that most would go AMD in a 780 vs 290x, but I know better than to open that can of worms). SLI was mentioned but not used, and I also would not get SLI unless I KNEW it worked with the game I was most interested in. The posts on various forums about SLI causing problems in most games, along with SLI “issues” dating back to 3dFX Voodoo2 cards, keeps me away from SLI.
I also would stay away from “generally stable, but usually not stable in the games I want to play most” (not quoting the author here) overclocking of the system/video card. It’s nice to see it in the charts, but I read about way too many problems in games caused by overclocking for me to rely on it to get my ‘value’.
Lastly, I think the pendulum has swung too far towards “value” for the high end build. I suggest tweaking that a little for future high end builds (eg..780Ti, 16 GB memory, 500GB SSD, but continue to stay away from $1000 CPU, $1200 SLI, etc).