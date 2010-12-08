Trending

Tom's Hardware's 2010 Gift Guide: Part 1, For System Builders

By

Welcome to Part 1 of Tom's Hardware's 2010 Holiday Gift Guide. This first installment is geared toward system builders planning to pool some Christmas cash to build a new performance- or value-oriented system. We have something for everyone this year.

Memory: Patriot 4 GB DDR3-1600 Memory Kit (PGS34G1600ELK)

www.patriotmem.com
$85
By: Chris Angelini

Value is the tenet on which AMD’s current product lineup is built. How about a six-core CPU for under $200? If you can take advantage of all of that threading, then psh, yes please. We applied that same thinking to our choice for a budget-oriented gaming processor: AMD’s Phenom II X2 555, which sells for under $100, includes an unlocked clock multiplier, and bears the distinct potential of hosting two more viable execution cores. And while we don’t mind digging a little deeper for a motherboard with plenty of value-added functionality, there’s frankly little reason to sink big bucks on DDR3 memory with gobs of headroom. That’s why we were impressed when Patriot elected to send over an affordable DDR3-1600 kit made up of two 2 GB modules when we asked for its gift guide submission.

Performance-wise, you already know what to expect from an AMD-optimized memory kit. The Phenom II X2 555’s controller officially supports data rates of up to DDR3-1333, and the fact that we’re recommending a Black Edition processor means you have that unlocked multiplier for easy overclocking. In reality, there’s little reason to push obscene memory clocks, though. Nevertheless, Patriot facilitates a bit of headroom that you can either use to fine-tune your optimizations with subtle reference clock adjustments or tighten timings for better responsiveness. Patriot rates its kit for 9-9-9-24, but we’ve seen reports of enthusiasts pulling that down to 7-7-7 at 1333 MT/s.

Unlike a kit designed for Intel’s integrated memory controller, which would generally be limited to 1.65 V, this G-series kit is rated for up to 1.8 V on AMD’s hardier CPUs. Of course, that doesn’t mean you need to push higher voltages, but power users should at least have plenty of headroom to dial in the settings that work best for them. Patriot also makes it a point to flaunt its Black Edition-ready certification, simplifying overclocking via AMD’s OverDrive utility through identifiable and certified-stable profiles.

We’ve shown in past memory roundups that heat spreaders don’t necessarily translate to a better overclock. But the G-series’ black aluminum covers at least add a nice aesthetic element to this kit. The Patriot Gamer Series lineup sells for less than $90, leaving ample budget for a capable graphics card (arguably the component that’ll most define your gaming experience). These modules do what we need them to do at a reasonable price—it doesn’t get much better than that.

68 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alexttlyrocks 08 December 2010 12:09
    I'm only reading this article to look at the chicks
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 08 December 2010 12:15
    ^ Keep reading!
    Reply
  • dogman_1234 08 December 2010 12:47
    Wait until SB and BD.
    Reply
  • 08 December 2010 12:47
    Radeon 6870 girl ... someone forgot to photoshop her ^^
    Reply
  • LuckyDucky7 08 December 2010 12:56
    Alternative title:
    Gift Guide Part 1, for Deep Pockets :)
    Reply
  • squanto 08 December 2010 12:59
    scroll...picture....next...scroll..picture...
    Reply
  • cangelini 08 December 2010 13:28
    LuckyDucky7Alternative title:Gift Guide Part 1, for Deep Pockets
    Phenom II for under $100? You must have those pockets that are sewn shut at the top, for decoration! =)
    Reply
  • Bluescreendeath 08 December 2010 14:01
    girls > computer parts that we already know about
    Reply
  • Silmarunya 08 December 2010 15:53
    Nice review, but I'd have liked to see advice for different budgets. For example, you could recommend a budget, mid range and high end product. For example, I'm currently in the market for a discrete sound card, but don't such an expensive one. On the other hand, I wouldn't be satisfied with a Phenom II X2. It's still a great article, mind you, but it'd have been nice to see some love for every end of the market.
    Reply
  • Onus 08 December 2010 19:40
    ntrRadeon 6870 girl ... someone forgot to photoshop her ^^No, it's the taint that a Diamond product radiates. They're #2 on my personal "Do not buy" list, right after Belkin.
    Reply