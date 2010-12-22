Build It: Half-Height Gaming PCs For The Living Room

Benchmark Results: F1 2010, Aliens Vs. Predator

Let’s start with a look at the new Formula 1 racing title, F1 2010:

At 720p and 1080p, both systems are able to pull very smooth performance with minimum performance at or above 30 frames per second (FPS). It looks like this game is limited by the platform, as an increase to 1080p doesn't show much of an impact on the results.

Now, let’s try Aliens vs. Predator:

This title requires considerably more graphics power. The mini-ITX build with its Radeon HD 5570 can muster passable performance at 720p with an average 35 FPS. The micro-ATX/PowerColor Radeon HD 5750 combo handles the lower resolution easily, and even delivers an average 37 FPS at the high 1080p setting.