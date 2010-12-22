Trending

Build It: Half-Height Gaming PCs For The Living Room

PowerColor’s half-height Radeon HD 5750 launched a quest to build a tiny gaming PC. But things didn't work out the way we planned. We ended up building two half-height machines capable of cranking out playable frame rates, and put them both to the test.

Benchmark Results: F1 2010, Aliens Vs. Predator

Let’s start with a look at the new Formula 1 racing title, F1 2010:

At 720p and 1080p, both systems are able to pull very smooth performance with minimum performance at or above 30 frames per second (FPS). It looks like this game is limited by the platform, as an increase to 1080p doesn't show much of an impact on the results.

Now, let’s try Aliens vs. Predator:

This title requires considerably more graphics power. The mini-ITX build with its Radeon HD 5570 can muster passable performance at 720p with an average 35 FPS. The micro-ATX/PowerColor Radeon HD 5750 combo handles the lower resolution easily, and even delivers an average 37 FPS at the high 1080p setting.

  • Poisoner 22 December 2010 12:46
    This is an interesting article and goes a direction where nVidia has no way to compete.
  • nevertell 22 December 2010 13:12
    I'd mod a case and mount my videocard horizontally.
  • dirtmountain 22 December 2010 13:12
    Good article and an interesting read. You can get a half height GTS450. http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814261078
  • fatkid35 22 December 2010 13:38
    awesome article. i love small pc's! my silverstone sg05 is modded with a 600 watt psu and 6870 stuffed inside.
  • shovenose 22 December 2010 13:50
    the antec sp-400 has issues! it has lousy fuhjyyu capactiros that fail even just sitting there. i suggest you find a different psu!
  • cleeve 22 December 2010 13:52
    shovenosethe antec sp-400 has issues! it has lousy fuhjyyu capactiros that fail even just sitting there. i suggest you find a different psu!
    I've been using this one in my main HTPC for a couple years now at least. Haven't had any problems.
  • Mr_x 22 December 2010 15:22
    Typo on Test Systems And Benchmarks
    AMD Phenom II X4 705e isn't it x3???
  • carlhenry 22 December 2010 15:38
    that's weird, a 160w power supply powering up a 5570? (and you also intended to slap in the 5750 there?) did i miss something?
  • dEAne 22 December 2010 15:45
    Looking for a case like that is next to impossible - but for a 160W wow I never have though of that, it gives me another idea. thanks tom.
  • Th-z 22 December 2010 16:21
    Thanks for the article. I have a question, where do you find quality small PSU? If you want to go as small as you can, one would need to use small PSU. But it seems they are scarce in terms of wattage selection and brand, no where comparing to standard ATX PSU.

    Many small mini-ITX cases do include a small PSU, but what if you want to mod the PSU, or the included one breaks down? Falling back to standard ATX PSU would have to use a bigger mini-ITX case.
