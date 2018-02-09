How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)

Witcher 3, Doom (2016) & Metro: Last Light

Idle

The first picture shows the graphics card after idling for ~20 minutes. Some of the temperatures are on the high side, which we'd expect from a card using semi-passive cooling.

The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is our go-to title for power consumption measurements because it almost always ends up generating results in line with manufacturer-defined power limits. The Skellige map produces the highest GPU and voltage converter loads that this game offers, so that's what we use. Memory module temperatures are generally average, but The Witcher 3 still serves us well as a stability test for GPU and memory overclocking.

Depending on the performance of whatever card we're testing, we tend to use a resolution of 1920x1080 or 3840x2160. It’s important to make sure that Nvidia’s HairWorks effects are disabled, and the quality settings are set as high as possible while still achieving >30 FPS. Higher settings are better for maximizing loads and temperatures.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 64 °C 86.2 °C 80.1 °C 63.4 °C 98.5W Compared to Maximum 98.5% 95.7% 94.8% 87.2% 95.0% Assessment - Very high realistic gaming power consumption- High GPU temperature for cooling tests- High package temperature for stability tests- Medium memory temperature Use for - Power consumption measurements- Great stability test for overclocking

Doom 2016 (Vulkan/OpenGL)

Doom doesn’t challenge hardware quite as much as The Witcher 3, but frame rates of 40 to 50 at high enough resolutions still heat up graphics cards. Due to lower power consumption figures, clock rates tend to be higher under Doom, exceeding what you'll see under The Witcher 3. Testing the highest possible GPU Boost frequency steps (Nvidia) or P-states (AMD) is easy with Doom.

Doom is also an interesting alternative for testing the stability of overclocked memory, since its load is actually higher than the one generated by The Witcher 3.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 62 °C 81.7 °C 77.4 °C 63.6 °C 95.4W Compared to Maximum 95.4% 90.7% 91.6% 87.5% 92.0% Assessment - Medium realistic gaming power consumption- Not suitable for cooling tests of any kind- Medium memory temperature- Allows for very high boost frequencies Use for - Serviceable stability test for overclocking- Gets better with increasing resolution

Metro: Last Light (Redux)

Metro: Last Light is a mixed bag. On one hand, testing at 1920x1080 is enough to produce some of the highest memory loads and temperatures. On the other, WQHD or UHD are necessary to generate high power consumption numbers. When we use FHD, we end up with lower power consumption measurements than those achieved under The Witcher 3. Again, quality settings should be set as high as possible while still achieving >30 FPS.

Owners of Nvidia graphics cards have the option to further increase power consumption by activating GPU-accelerated PhysX. AMD users can try this out at least in part by using CPU PhysX to increase one CPU core’s load. Using this method, the average host processing load of 19% goes up significantly. With a stronger graphics card, CPU loads exceeding 30% become a distinct possibility.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 63 °C 81.5 °C 75.4 °C 65.2 °C 95.9W Compared to Maximum 96.9% 95.7% 94.8% 89.7% 92.5% Assessment - Medium realistic gaming power consumption- High GPU temperature for cooling tests- Medium package temperature- Very high memory temperature for a game Use for - Good stability test for overclocking of high-performance graphics cards from WQHD upwards- Memory tests



