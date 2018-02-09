How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)

3DMark Fire Strike, Time Spy & Sky Diver

3DMark

3DMark bridges the gap between real-world usage and a pure stress test. It is synthetic in nature, but does have gaming features. Plus, depending on the version, 3DMark can be configured to run in a loop, taxing your hardware over lengths of time. It offers three benchmarks that are relevant to PCs, aimed at different levels of graphics card performance. Download 3DMark here.

Fire Strike

The best-known 3DMark benchmark is Fire Strike, available for free. Its load and power consumption measurements, as well as the resulting temperatures, are all just above those of The Witcher 3. Memory temperatures, in particular, show a somewhat larger increase.

One benchmark run isn’t very long, so Fire Strike can only be used as a stability test if it's run in a loop (availability depending on version), or started manually over and over again.

After ~30 minutes, our thermal readings have stabilized. The board temperature shows that this benchmark pushes graphics hardware to the maximum of what can be achieved with gaming scenes. In other words, Fire Strike is a good graphics card stability and cooling test. It doesn’t make sense to use it for graphics cards slower than our Radeon RX 560, though. The higher the card’s performance level, the higher the load, which can be further increased by switching to the Extreme or Ultra presets.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 64 °C 84.5 °C 80.5 °C 64.0 °C 98.8W Compared to Maximum 98.5% 93.8% 94.8% 88.0% 95.3% Assessment - Very high power consumption- High GPU temperature for cooling tests- Sufficiently high package temperature for stability tests- Medium memory temperature Use for - Power consumption measurements- Good stability test for overclocking (using loop)

Time Spy

Time Spy is based on DirectX 12. Generally, it doesn't really do anything that Fire Strike can’t do just as well, so buying it for stability or stress testing is pointless. There’s one notable exception, though: anyone who owns a Windows 10-based PC with a high-end graphics card and the ability to execute eight or more threads can use the Extreme version with UHD. To take advantage of it, all that’s needed is a 4GB graphics card. A 4K monitor isn’t necessary.

Time Spy might not quite reach the very high Fire Strike loads, but the loads it produces are still up there. Overall, we prefer a DirectX 11 benchmark. But a few stability test runs can’t hurt, seeing that Time Spy's graphics API is not the usual fare.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 63 °C 82.1 °C 78.0 °C 63.5 °C 96.7W Compared to Maximum 96.9% 91.1% 92.3% 87.3% 93.2% Assessment - Medium power consumption- Medium GPU temperature for cooling tests- Sufficient package temperature for stability tests- Medium memory temperature Use for - Serviceable stability test for overclocking (using loop)

Sky Diver

Even though Sky Diver is meant for mid-tier desktop PCs and high-end laptops, the loads it produces often edge out the Time Spy ones. This means that if Fire Strike stutters too much, then Sky Diver’s a great alternative.

The temperature and power consumption results we achieve with Sky Diver are in the usable range for stress testing. Extreme overclockers might be able to use this benchmark for stability testing purposes as well if Fire Strike just doesn’t run well enough.

Fire Strike is much better at detecting memory overclocking problems, whereas Sky Diver’s more likely to provide a false sense of security in this area.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 63 °C 84.6 °C 79.7 °C 62.1 °C 98.2W Compared to Maximum 96.9% 93.9% 94.3% 85.4% 94.7% Assessment - Medium power consumption- Medium GPU temperature for cooling tests- Sufficient package temperature for stability tests- Medium memory temperature Use for - Serviceable stability test for overclocking (using loop)



