How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)

FurMark & OCCT

FurMark

The undisputed classic among so-called "power viruses" is FurMark. It can generate loads that normal games or applications will never hit. As a result, you want to use FurMark for identifying cooling issues or a graphics card’s potentially unstable power supply. It’s not necessarily suitable as an overclocking stability test, though. Download FurMark here.

Visual errors and artifacts do occur in FurMark when GPU or memory frequencies are pushed beyond their limits, but the more significant errors and crashes show up earlier in games like The Witcher 3. This means that FurMark is largely useless for realistic tests, especially since some drivers recognize it and automatically limit power. Renaming the executable is usually a suitable workaround.

If you're testing a multi-GPU configuration, FurMark needs to be used in full-screen mode. Windowed mode only utilizes the primary graphics card!

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 64 °C 87.5 °C 78.9 °C 71.6 °C 102.2W Compared to Maximum 98.5% 97.1% 93.4% 98.5% 98.6% Assessment - Very high power consumption- Very high GPU temperature for cooling tests- Very high package temperature for stability tests- Comparatively high memory temperature- Loads are not realistic Use for - Cooling test- Establishing the maximum power consumption (power consumption limit)

OCCT

OCCT offers a demanding GPU stress test as well. In fact, it generates the highest package temperatures of any software that we evaluated. As with FurMark, use full-screen mode for maximum load and arrays of multiple graphics cards.

This software also produces some of the highest power consumption results we've seen, making it ideal for probing power limits and the effectiveness of coolers. Download OCCT here.

If you're running Windows 10 (build 1709 and higher), set OCCT to DirectX 9 mode for safe operation. The DirectX 11 setting either didn’t work at all or caused our systems to become unstable. Fortunately, DirectX 9 does produce incredibly high temperatures. OCCT’s not suitable for memory and overclocking testing, though. It keeps going after The Witcher 3 has already crashed.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 64 °C 90.1 °C 81.3 °C 68.5 °C 103.3W Compared to Maximum 98.5% 100% 96.0% 94.2% 99.6% Assessment - Second-highest power consumption- Very high GPU temperature for cooling tests- Extremely high package temperature for stability tests- Medium memory temperature- Loads are not realistic Use for - Cooling test- Establishing the maximum power consumption (power consumption limit)



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content