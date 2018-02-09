How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)

MSI Kombustor

MSI’s Kombustor produces even higher loads and is a lot more flexible when it comes to test selection. The same rules apply: set a resolution so the output generally doesn't stutter, use full-screen mode for the highest possible loads, and run in full-screen to utilize more than one GPU. Download MSI Kombustor here.

Torus GPU Core Burner

The crown for maximum power consumption goes to the GPU Core Burner component of MSI's Kombustor suite. This part gives you a choice between Torus and Donut, but it doesn’t matter which one you choose. Power consumption is pushed to the max either way. Do note that we’re talking about another power virus, so your card's driver might deliberately slow it down. But there's a reason for this. Always keep an eye on temperatures because GPU Core Burner generates a higher voltage converter load than any other application we've tested.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 64 °C 89.9 °C 84.7 °C 68.9 °C 103.7W Compared to Maximum 98.5% 99.8% 100% 94.8% 100% Assessment - Highest power consumption- High GPU temperature for cooling tests- Extremely high package temperature for stability tests- Comparatively high memory temperature- Loads are not realistic Use for - Cooling and stability test- Establishing the maximum power consumption (power consumption limit)

Memory Burner

This part of the Kombustor suite stands out by producing the highest memory load we've measured, reflected in maximum waste heat and peak temperature. Incidentally, our Radeon RX 560 test subject exceeded its temperature limit by one degree under Memory Burner, meaning that it ran hotter than in any other test despite a third-place power consumption result (it was just 1.3W away from first place).

These two factors make Memory Burner an ideal memory and GPU cooling test. Furthermore, memory errors due to overclocking show up here more often than they would in a pure stress test. This is why we recommend Memory Burner.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 65 °C 81.0 °C 78.1 °C 72.7 °C 102.4W Compared to Maximum 100% 99.9% 92.2% 100% 98.7% Assessment - Extremely high power consumption- Highest GPU temperature for cooling tests- Somewhat low package temperature- Highest memory temperature- Loads are not realistic Use for - Cooling and stability test (GPU and memory)- Establishing the maximum power consumption (power consumption limit)



